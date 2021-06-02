On May 26-27, the East Central Boys’ Golf team competed in the Section 7A Golf Tournament at the Virginia Golf Course. It was a two-day, 36-hole tournament with the top team and the next five individuals not on that team, advancing to the Class A State Tournament to be held at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker, June 15-16. The East Central team playing in the tournament consisted of: seniors Wesley Watrin, Tyler Thorvig, Clay Nelson, and freshman Nickolas Dixon.
After round one, only the top four teams and the next 20 players not on those teams qualify for the second round of the tournament and the opportunity to advance to state. Posting a team score of 390 for round one, placed the Eagles in the fourth spot for team competition allowing all four players to advance to the second round of the tournament. Eventual section champs, Northwoods, posted a 305 for round one.
With Northwoods having a stranglehold on the team competition, the Eagles only hopes of advancing to state was in the individual competition. On day one of the tournament, Watrin had played solid on the front nine, shooting 40, but stumbled at the beginning of the back nine. On hole #10, the intimidating 392-yard par four with water on the left and out of bounds on the right, he took an 8 and it was several holes later before he recovered. He eventually finished with an 87 total for the day. Teammate Tyler Thorvig, with two birdies on the back nine finished the day with an 88. The highest score of the top five spots from day one was 82. Both Watrin and Thorvig were within striking distance of one of those top five spots, but would need to play much better on day two.
On day two, Thorvig played some solid golf, putting together a string of three pars and a birdie on the back nine, but it was not enough, as he was never really able to get anything going to mount a rally. He finished the day with an 89, 17th place overall, and eight spots back from qualifying as an individual for state.
Watrin played solid golf through the front nine, shooting 40 for the second day in a row, moving steadily up the leaderboard. Watrin began to pull away from the competition on hole #10 where he smashed his drive down the middle, hit his second shot close to the cup, and sank the putt for a birdie. He went on to par the next five on #18, but by then he was seven strokes ahead of the nearest challenger. He finished the back nine at even par and 76 eighteen-hole total, the second lowest round of the day behind the 75 shot by Davis Kleppe, a junior from Northwoods.
Watrin’s two-day score of 163 put him in sixth place overall for the tournament, putting him in the third qualifying spot for state for individuals not on the winning team. The individual qualifiers are: Parker Brock-156 (8th, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley), Teagen Haggberg-158 (Sr, Mille Lacs), Watrin-163 (Sr, East Central), Tanner Schneider-171 (Jr, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley), and Dominic Fairbanks-172* (Fr, Cass Lake-Bena).
Ian Olson, a senior from Northwoods, was the overall individual champion with a two-day total score of 150, while teammates Davis Kleppe and Sam Frazee placed second and third respectively with scores of 154 each.
Northwoods won the team competition with a score of 625 and will represent Section 7A in the State Tournament. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley was second with a score of 674.
