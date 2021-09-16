East Central Head Football Coach Terry Fawcett shares about the upcoming 2021 season
What is the make-up of this year’s varsity team, such as key players, up and comers, age and skill levels, etc. Key players are Junior Running Back Crosby Keranen and Offensive Lineman Dominic DePaulis, both who are being recruited for college football.
The team only has four seniors, so I would say the entire roster is up & coming. All kids are working hard and will get playing time.
What are the team’s goals and priorities this season?Team goals and priorities include: to have fun, get better, and play as a team. We want to be great students and citizens first, then focus on football. I want my team to have a collective GPA of 3.0. Nothing good happens without an education.
How are your opponents looking this year? What schools do you believe will be the most challenging competitors? All teams bring their own unique challenges. Deer River & Braham have been consistently tough.
What do you hope these young athletes will take away from their sports experience? I hope my players learn life lessons through the game of football. In doing so I hope they become better young men and servant leaders.
Is there anything else you want to share about the team or the 2021 fall season? It is very important that Eagles football players aren’t just successful, but significant. What will they do to be significant in the lives of others?
Also, we don’t have team captains. Rather, we have six players that have risen to form our Leadership Council.
Sept. 17 HOME 7 p.m. v Hinckley-Finlayson
Sept. 24 AWAY 7 p.m. v Mille Lacs Raiders at Onamia High School
Oct. 1 HOME 7 p.m. v Deer River
Oct. 8 AWAY 7 p.m. at Chisholm High School
Oct. 15 AWAY 7 p.m. at Braham High School
Oct. 19 HOME 5 p.m. v North Woods
