Wolf attacks on calves, reports of nuisance bears and vacationers on the ATV trails and in the water kept local conservation officers of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources moving this past week.
Conservation Officer Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) said he spent the past week investigating Wetland Conservation Act violations, answering nuisance bear complaints and helping farmers with livestock losses from wolf depredation.
“Wolf depredation investigations showed that multiple different ranchers had lost calves due to wolf attacks,” Grundmeier said. “The high wolf activity kept federal trappers busy trying to limit livestock losses by removing the wolves.”
Grundmeier also pointed out that the near 100-degree heat had public accesses full and lakes busier than usual with tubing and waterskiing.
Conservation Officer Ben Karon (Pine City) said he spent time this past week checking anglers and boaters. He also took out the ATV, patrolling for off-highway vehicle activity. Karon investigated possible wetland violations and took multiple calls about nuisance bears.
Conservation Officer Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) responded to a carcass-dumping complaint. She assisted a local lake association with questions regarding watercraft wakes and unsafe operation. Time was spent checking boats at local accesses and ATVs in state forests.
