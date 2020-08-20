AT&T Mobility
AT&T Mobility is filing an FCC ASR Form 854 for a new guyed tower located near 19379 Homestead Rd., Pine City, MN 55063, Pine County; Latitude 45-52-36.8° North and Longitude 092-58-40.2° West. The height of the tower is 91.1 meters above ground level and 383.4 meters above mean sea level. The tower will include MDUAL lighting. Interested persons may review the application for this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Antenna Structure Registration (Form 854) file number A1172062 and may raise environmental concerns about the project by filing a Request for Environmental Review with the Federal Communications Commission. Requests for Environmental Review must be filed within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. Parties wishing to submit the request by paper may do so by mailing the request to “FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.”
Published in the Pine City Pioneer August 20, 2020
