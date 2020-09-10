A 31-year-old woman was fatally injured in an ATV/automobile crash near Moose Lake this past Saturday.
According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 5 at 3:16 p.m., Carlton County dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a crash between an ATV and a car.
A side by side style ATV was traveling on the Soo Trail east of Moose Lake and collided with a car at a trail/ driveway intersection. The accident happened near the 4100 block of County Road 8.
A 31-year-old female passenger in the ATV was transported to Essentia Moose Lake Hospital and later flown to a Duluth area hospital where she died. The remaining occupants of the ATV and car did not report any injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
