We’ve all played with Barbie dolls in one fashion or another. It may have been running them over with a toy truck or taking their heads off. Or for those like myself, it may have been creating an elaborate and well-thought out floor plan in a dollhouse with blown up furniture and a pool outside ready for Barbie and all her friends.
Whatever encounter you’ve had with Barbie, we can all probably agree that Barbie is iconic. This is why I went to see the “Barbie” movie over the weekend.
The movie has gotten mixed reviews with a lot of criticism from some who say the movie is “woke” on one side and caving to capitalism on the other. Call me naive, but I didn’t see either of those as prevailing themes throughout the movie.
One of the criticisms is that the character Ken is treated as irrelevant in the movie, therefore implying the creators of the movie are saying men are irrelevant. I would counter that by saying unless you’ve played with Barbies, you don’t understand that the world is all about Barbie. The clothes, the furniture, the accessories, car, pool, etc.
I don’t even know if I had a Ken doll, but I had plenty of Barbies. We didn’t spend much time dressing Ken. And if we did, he only had one outfit. Sometimes tape worked for an outfit. Ken was sort of pushed aside for all the fun things that girls want to do. So the movie was spot on with the focus on being a “Barbie’s world.”
But without being a spoiler, we’ll just say that outside “Barbie’s world,” the real world was a man’s world, according to the movie. And according to real life, we all know that’s true as well. Historically we’ve been a patriarchal society.
My parents’ generation is the Baby Boomers. They lived through all kinds of revolutions and told us girls that we could be anything we wanted and that we didn’t just need a man or family to fulfill us. But that message has been damaging to women, and the movie addresses this problem.
We were told we can have a career and have a family – along with a strong friend group, hobbies, time for ourselves, health and fitness, and more – basically we can have it all. I don’t know of many women who could successfully have it all without going into extreme anxiety or depression. But if we were just stay-at-home moms, we weren’t contributing enough or respected as well in society. If we only thought about our career, we were selfish and hated children. So we tried to have it all with unreasonable expectations placed on us. Inevitably, one area of our life or another ended up suffering when we did try to be a superwoman.
The movie shows the dichotomy between the roles and how Barbie made us feel like we could be anything. But that was in “Barbie world,” not the real world.
Another criticism is that traditional roles are trivialized. The movie opens with girls clothed in 1800’s dresses, throwing baby dolls, their only apparent allowable toy, into the air. One person expressed concern over this saying the message was against traditional roles of being caregiver and a mom.
This scene to me simply showed that girls realized with the help of Barbie that they could have other roles outside of being a mom. Soon entered Doctor Barbie, Supreme Court Justice Barbie and Astronaut Barbie. One of the main characters in the movie is a mom who expresses the longing for a better relationship with her teen daughter. This
tells me the creators of the movie see the value in the mother-child relationship.
Overall, I feel like they reconciled the tensions between men and women pretty well at the end. And sure, maybe there were subtle hints at a particular agenda, but that was not the overall takeaway. The movie (its set design, the acting and the music) was very entertaining.
And maybe we should all settle down a bit. Whether it’s over a country song on one side or a Barbie movie on the other … We still live in the land of the free, right?
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
