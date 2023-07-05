Greetings folks. We hope you enjoyed your Fourth of July holiday. Many thanks to volunteers who gave their time and efforts to helping our holiday be big success.
Rain is always welcomed, but I had water tanks outside and in the barn that needed to be emptied and cleaned. So when the sun came out I got out to the barn with a scrub brush, bleach, and a bucket and I tackled the tanks. The temperature was only (and I use the term “only” loosely) 82 degrees, but the humidity was enough to choke anyone. Even so, I managed to get three-100 gallon tanks done. Tank number four will have to wait a couple days longer.
By the time I was filling that last tank I was about ready to drop, so I went inside to cool off. I turned on my camera to watch the tank filling but I placed the tank in just the wrong light-I couldn’t see how it was doing. I did note however, that the Queen had moved across the barn after I left, and was now hiding behind King. I suppose it shouldn’t have been much of a surprise to see the hose was aimed at the floor when I returned to the barn, and little missy was hiding behind the King. What a stinker.
I use over the air television signal when I watch television in the evenings. I’m sure I’ve mentioned my replacement antenna I bought in December just wasn’t quite the service I expected. Yes, I’m still recovering from that ice storm. Well, the rainy days of the last few days really got me motivated to order an improved antenna. Especially since I went a couple weeks without any television. The day after it was delivered I was looking at a table full of parts to put together. What a nice project (cough) for a hot and sweaty day.
Anyway, I am happy to say I got 17 stations immediately. I can resume watching those old re-runs, especially the interviews. You know Johnny Carson went off the air over 21 years ago. His interviews give me a chance to look back from the future on google and see how movies, plays, marriages, or biographies panned out. So it feels like a bonus to look back, smile and enjoy the jokes about past political issues. Some things seem to never change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.