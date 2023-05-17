Senior Nick Plasek leads the Dragon over the Tigers.

 Photo courtesy of Gavin Schueller

The Dragons got a little break after the Mille Lacs Raiders split their season series with the Ogilvie Lions this weekend. The Dragons will now control their own destiny heading into their final Great River Conference showdown with Braham. Last week, the Dragons split their doubleheader with Ogilvie allowing the Lions a chance to share or win the conference. The Dragons followed their Tuesday split with a season sweep of Rush City on Thursday. With one series left, the Dragon hold a slim one game lead over the Lions in the conference standings.

