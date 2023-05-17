The Dragons got a little break after the Mille Lacs Raiders split their season series with the Ogilvie Lions this weekend. The Dragons will now control their own destiny heading into their final Great River Conference showdown with Braham. Last week, the Dragons split their doubleheader with Ogilvie allowing the Lions a chance to share or win the conference. The Dragons followed their Tuesday split with a season sweep of Rush City on Thursday. With one series left, the Dragon hold a slim one game lead over the Lions in the conference standings.
Pine City 8, Ogilvie 4
Isaiah Hasz took the mound for game one of game one of the doubleheader. The Dragons ace allowed three hits and four runs over the five innings game. Hasz scattered nine strikeouts to earn the win for the Dragons. The Dragons get the win despite the Lions scoring four runs in the third inning. The Dragons responded with two runs in the bottom of the third inning. Mason Charles doubled on a line drive to center field scoring, along with Caleb Hogberg who singled earlier in the inning. Hasz added a sacrifice fly to score the Dragons second run. Down two runs in the bottom of the fourth the Dragons bats heated up. The Dragons were led by Mason Charles, Elliot Blatz, Hasz, and Aidan Palmer all of whom with two outs each delivered hits that led to six runs.
Ogilvie 10, Pine City 0
The Lions would take game two of the doubleheader as the Dragons struggled to reach base. Ogilvie Lions made the routine defensive plays and put the ball in play, collecting twelve hits in the game. The Lions shutdown the Dragon offense, holding the Dragons to just four hits in game two. The Lions go one to give the Dragons their first loss in the conference.
Pine City 1, Rush City 0
Senior Nick Plasek threw the complete game. The senior hurler allowed five hits and struck out six batters. Plasek didn’t get a whole lot of run support as the Dragons only mustered two hits in the contest. In the bottom of the third inning, Aidan Palmer drew a walk. Freshman Caleb Hogberg would run for Palmer and eventually score on a Mason Charles double. That lone run was enough for the Dragons to get the win.
Pine City 8, Rush City 2
Game Two of the double header offered a more exciting matchup for fans as the bats came alive for the Dragons. Senior Bryce Erickson took the mound after Nick Plasek left in the second inning. He would toss the final three innings. Lefty Erickson, struck out four batters, surrendered four hits and two runs. But it was the offense that led the Dragons to victory in game two. The Dragons got on the board early, Erickson singled and with two outs Nick Plasek delivered a deep fly to Left field that cleared the fence. Aidan Palmer added a single that scored Riley Cummings and Elliot Blatz scored on a wild pitch. The Dragons led early 4-0 after one inning. Mason Charles added his own two run home run in the second inning extending the lead. NIck Plasek in his second at-bat, doubled scoring Hasz and the Dragon extend their lead to 7-0 in the second inning. The Dragons later added their final run in the top of the fourth and the Tigers struck back with two of their own but could never threaten the Dragons.
The Dragons square off with the Braham Bombers to end conference play and head to Delano this weekend for a in-season wood bat tournament against some tough competition.
