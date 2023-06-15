Bear sightings have been reported throughout Pine City according to a Pine County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The officer told Pine City Council that they keep getting calls about bears and that people should call the DNR if they have concerns.
A large bear cub was spotted crossing Highway 61 in Pine City to the fairgrounds on Wednesday evening of last week. One was even video recorded swimming in the river by the Cross Lake dam.
One DNR conservation officer/wildlife manager, Dan Starr, of Onamia, suggested that bears were showing up in open areas with the dry conditions. In 2020, a similar situation existed with dry conditions driving black bears closer to populated areas such as campsites and homes, reported WCCO News. At that time, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says dry conditions in the northeastern and north-central parts of the state had caused a shortage of food bears eat in the wild, so they were looking for people’s leftovers.
Bearwise.org urges residents to lock the lids on their dumpsters, keep trash containers in a locked shed or garage, and take down bird feeders to avoid having nuisance bears. While camping, store food in a locked car, and make sure to not leave anything behind.
Local DNR conservation officer, Ben Karon, said that the only time the DNR would get involved in a bear sighting, however, would be for a nuisance bear causing damage or threatening human life. In that case he said, people can call the DNR or the sheriff’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.