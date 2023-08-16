Dennis Eng

I love the Beatitudes. They are part of Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount and found in Matthew chapter 5: “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted. Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth. Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be filled. Blessed are the merciful, for they shall obtain mercy. Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God.

