I love the Beatitudes. They are part of Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount and found in Matthew chapter 5: “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted. Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth. Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be filled. Blessed are the merciful, for they shall obtain mercy. Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God.
In the Beatitudes, Christ first gives a portrait of His disciples, and then he makes certain promises to them.
In verses 3-6, Jesus says of them, that they recognize their true spiritual condition, and in verses 7-8, that they reflect God’s character. In verse 3, He says, “Blessed are the poor in spirit.” They understand their desperate spiritual need and their inability to meet that need, like the prodigal son who was so sick of his wretched condition at the end, he was desperate to return to his father.
The poor in spirit are also mourners, Jesus says. “Blessed are those who mourn.” People mourn because of sickness, pain and loss. But in the present context, a different kind of mourning is in view. It is the mourning of those who recognize their spiritual bankruptcy. They grieve over their corruption and the consequences of their sin.
They are also meek. “Blessed are the meek.” Who are the meek? Some translations use the word, “gentle,” here. But it might be better to think in terms of someone who is lowly or humble.
Then look at verse 6. Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness.” Hunger and thirst are intense, consuming longings. Food and water are basic necessities of life. And what’s true for physical life is applied here, by Jesus, to spiritual life. His disciples hunger and thirst for righteousness. They have an intense longing to be the kind of people who please God.
Now, Jesus moves to a second characteristic of genuine disciples. Not only do they recognize their true spiritual condition, they also reflect the Lord’s character. He says, in verses 7, 8, and 9, “Blessed are the merciful ... Blessed are the pure in heart ... and Blessed are the peacemakers.”
Having recognized their own need for mercy, it produces a heart in Christ’s followers that’s merciful toward others. They’re not like the Pharisee Jesus mentions in Luke 18. In that chapter, He spoke this parable to some who trusted in themselves that they were righteous, and despised others: “Two men went up to the temple to pray, one a Pharisee and the other a tax collector. The Pharisee stood and prayed thus with himself, ‘God, I thank You that I am not like other men – extortioners, unjust, adulterers, or even as this tax collector. I fast twice a week; I give tithes of all that I possess.’ And the tax collector, standing afar off, would not so much as raise his eyes to heaven, but beat his breast (in recognition for all his sins) and all he can say is, ‘God, be merciful to me a sinner!’
Verse 8 says, “Blessed are the pure in heart.” To understand the idea of purity, we could talk about the fact that pure gold is unmixed with any other metal. It has nothing other than gold in it. Jesus is saying that their heart is unmixed.
And verse 9: “Blessed are the peace-makers.” Ephesians chapter 2 tells us that it was God who made peace by sending His Son into the world. The peace that God pursues is likewise to be pursued by believers. Romans 12 teaches: “As much as depends on you, live peaceably with all men.”
So, here are the characteristics of genuine followers of Christ, and to them Christ makes these promises.
The Promises Given to Christ’s Disciples
“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.” By whom? By God! Those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, they’re dying for a meal of righteousness, will be filled. They’ll be satisfied. Who will do this for them? God will. God’s grace will bestow on them what they couldn’t get for themselves. And at the core of what God promises to them is His presence. “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.”
Now, it’s crucial here to understand what Jesus is doing so that we don’t make a fatal, eternal mistake. In no way is Jesus saying, “Here’s the way that you enter the kingdom: just do these things.” Notice that each Beatitude begins with the words: “Blessed are those who....” What Jesus is doing, if I could put it this way, is showing us signs of spiritual life we would look for in the life of a genuine follower of Christ. If you were to come up to a body lying on the ground and you weren’t sure the person was alive, you would check for a pulse and watch to see if he was breathing. These are signs of life. And they would lead you to come to some conclusions about that body.
Jesus here is giving all the signs of genuine spiritual life, so each of us can make an assessment. We can look at ourselves and ask, am I poor in spirit? Do I mourn? Am I lowly? Do I hunger and thirst for righteousness? Am I merciful? Am I pure in heart?
Do you see these signs of spiritual life? They reveal that God has done a genuine work of change in your heart. And if you don’t see them, then you need to seek life from the only One who can give it.
Dennis Eng is the pastor at South Pine Baptist Church.
