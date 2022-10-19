Sitting in the lobby of a hotel in downtown Minneapolis, enjoying late night coffee and conversation with fellow journalists learning the trade, the evening was coming to a close as we all had an early morning ahead of us.
As we were discussing some final details for the morning, the peaceful and quiet atmosphere changed. Loud popping sounds rang through the lobby as people were fleeing and chaos erupted outside. Gunfire. Fast and rapid gunfire. As journalists who were attending a course on crime reporting, several of us ran out of the hotel into the street where we saw the results of an all too familiar situation unraveling in front of our very eyes.
Anyone who has watched or read any kind of news in the past couple years has seen the gun violence that riddles the metro area. Most have only seen it from the TV screen or photos in the media. Until now, this was not something I had witnessed for myself.
As we stand on the sidewalk, observing the aftermath and attempting to piece together in our minds what happened. Shell casings are scattered across the sidewalk and pavement, illuminated under the lights of the city with just a hint of sparkle to them. Compared to the sounds moments before, the city seemed relatively quiet, sirens cutting through the city’s silence to respond to another night of violence and gunfire.
The Minneapolis police department worked quickly to secure the area and help with the wounded victims. A man lying on the ground was quickly taken by ambulance for life threatening injuries that he succumbed to a short time later. There were three others who sustained gunshot wounds, one was taken by ambulance as well and would survive. Two more were suffering minor injuries and transported themselves to seek medical attention.
As we stood on the outside of the police tape, cameras rolling, we watched as some officers interviewed bystanders while others gathered evidence. Officers entered Bullwinkle’s Saloon, where a private party had been being held when gunfire broke out inside, to search for more victims, suspects and evidence. A number of tents started littering the area, one for each shell casing. We watched, took photos and filmed as the little yellow triangles just kept adding up, 20, 30, 40 … over 70 shell casing in total were counted inside and out.
No suspect was found, and there has not been an arrest made. Due to the rapid fire of the shooting, it is believed that a “switch” was used on the weapon to make it fire automatically. According to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), there has been a huge increase in the use of a switch as people have learned how to make them using 3D printers.
As the sun started rising over the city, the promise of a new day spreading light across the remains of a dark and violent night, our group of journalists packed up and retreated back to our hotel rooms in hopes of a few hours of sleep before we have to be back out the door.
As much as I am thankful for an incredible opportunity to work alongside experienced people in the field, sleep did not come to many as we couldn’t help but replay the night. For myself and the other journalists, it was a unique learning opportunity, but for those working on the other side of the police tape, it was just another typical night on the job.
Sara Goldstein is a reporter for the Pine City Pioneer.
