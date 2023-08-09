A performance and demonstration on the new bells located in Robinson Park will be held this Friday at 6 p.m. at the park.
Organizer of the event, Adrienne Roubinek, said that one of her piano students who’s going into his sixth year of lessons, Conor Ableman, will be playing a few songs on the bells. Ableman was an East Central Regional Arts Council scholarship winner in 2021.
“I knew he was gifted and had the ability to problem solve because the notes are not sequential,” said Roubinek, adding they used a guitar tuner to tune the bells and painter’s tape on each bar to name the notes.
Ableman said he’ll be playing basic level songs. “You can’t really do anything too complicated because there’s a limited number of notes. And a couple of the notes are the same on the outside of the bells,” he added. When asked if he was nervous, he quipped, “I’m a little nervous. It would be kind of weird if I messed up a basic song.”
Roubinek said that others will be able to try the new bells out as well. “The bells are tuned in such a way that it is impossible for a person playing it to hit a wrong note. Any way you play it will sound good,” she added.
Musician/songwriter Chris Kroeze will be playing as part of the Art in the Park series at 6:30 p.m. in Robinson Park. Pizza Pub pizza will be served by the Pine Area Lions at 5:30 p.m.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from ECRAC thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
