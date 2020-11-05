Bess Raudabough, Mrs. Wallace Raudabough, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Walker Methodist Plaza in Anoka at the age of 89.
Funeral services for Bess: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 with a time of visitation one hour prior to the service all at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. The interment will take place in Birchwood Cemetery, Pine City.
Full obituary to follow next week.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel.
