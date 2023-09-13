W. H. Auden’s 1950 poem “Their Lonely Betters” has been on my mind recently, in part because it’s a good summertime poem and I’m trying futilely to cling to any last vestiges of summer. The poem strikingly distinguishes us human creatures from the non-human creation:
As I listened from a beach-chair in the shade
To all the noises that my garden made,
It seemed to me only proper that words
Should be withheld from vegetables and birds.
A robin with no Christian name ran through
The Robin-Anthem which was all it knew,
And rustling flowers for some third party waited
To say which pairs, if any, should get mated.
Not one of them was capable of lying,
There was not one which knew that it was dying
Or could have with a rhythm or a rhyme
Assumed responsibility for time.
Let them leave language to their lonely betters
Who count some days and long for certain letters;
We, too, make noises when we laugh or weep:
Words are for those with promises to keep.
Humans alone in God’s good creation can speak words. Language is part of our glory. We alone can make and keep promises, thus experiencing the felicity of fidelity. Yet our linguistic ability is also a source of our great sorrow and anxiety. It’s part of our sad loneliness, for we can make promises and break them or make false promises. We alone in God’s creation are “capable of lying.” We alone can with our words destroy our neighbor.
So arguably, our first and fundamental human responsibility is using our tongues and words well. But we get sadly little practice in this. On the contrary, our sin combines with several features and technologies of contemporary society to train us to wield words very poorly.
In fear, anxiety, and impatience, we lash out at others with verbal violence. We use incendiary language to villainize every perceived threat. Not satisfied with the slow but deadly effects of our malicious tongues, we use mouse-clicks to spread slander, rumor, and gossip far more quickly. We do it without a second thought. What matters isn’t using words well, humanely, truthfully. Truth isn’t nearly as important as the “cause” we support. Truth, untruth, potential untruth, fake news—it can all serve as effective ammo to advance the cause and cut down the opposition. We’re glad for any bullets. We’re well-practiced in grumbling not giving thanks, in ultimatums not encouragements, in cursing not blessing. We make promises and break them or make simply false ones. And, of course, we well know how to lie to cover up our sins.
Christ Jesus, Truth incarnate, came into the world to save us from ourselves, to transform us, and to train us to use our tongues otherwise. He came so that we might take the first step in using our tongues truthfully, which is confessing our sin, including all our inhuman use of the human tongue (1 John 1:8–9). Having taken this first crucial step of using our tongues truthfully, we find that, by the power of God’s Spirit, truth multiplies in our mouths (Isa 59:21). Humbled but made happy and hopeful by the wonder of the gospel, we give thanks to God who forgives us in Christ. With newborn humility, we may begin to speak the truth in love to one another, no longer wielding the “truth” as a weapon to cut others down. As we grow in the truth of Christ, we’re able to bear more and more truthful witness to our neighbors. And we gain ever more reasons for taking up the most truthful and most truly human speech act of all—namely, joining together with one voice to glorify the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ.
At our best, that’s what we seek to do in the church of Jesus Christ. We are a community of forgiven sinners learning a new and true way of using our God-given gift of language. We seek to grow in gracious speech, seasoned with salt, so that we may know how to answer each person (Col 4:6). We pray for God’s Spirit to fill our mouths with words that don’t curse and kill but rather give grace to those who hear (Eph 4:29). We’re being trained up as a choir whose song doesn’t contribute to the abounding death of our day but is a tree of life (Prov 15:4). It’s a training we delight in and desperately need. We would love to have you join us in it.
Dan Brendsel Pastor, First Presbyterian Church of Hinckley
