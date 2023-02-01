Nestled in the tall Pines just northeast of Pine City, sits a therapy cottage which houses a new counseling service: Between Two Pines Therapy. Owner, Mari Ringness, has lived in the Pine City community for 28 years and is pleased to be serving the local community during a time when mental health needs often go neglected.
Ringness is a Licensed Professional Counselor with the State of Minnesota and has served as an independent contractor with a mental health agency, Intuitive Therapy, for the past year and a half. Prior to that, she worked as a school counselor for 10 years.
Her faith-based counseling focuses on individual therapy for women and teenagers, along with men and couples. Ringness is also a trauma-informed therapist, trained in trauma work and sensitive to those who have experienced all types of trauma.
Ringness has helped clients who are experiencing deep suffering from childhood abuse, acute stress from traumatic experiences, grief, and life transitions, along with individuals who have anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem.
“As a therapist, I have the opportunity to go deeper with my clients and get to the root cause of their suffering and provide incredible healing,” said Ringness. “I love being on the journey of healing with my clients. It’s very fulfilling to see how someone can gain insight, heal and begin to thrive in life. Many clients report to me they feel liberated and free from the darkness that’s clung to them for years. For others, they just need someone to talk to and help them process life’s stress and challenges. To me, therapy can be a very sacred, healing experience.”
The setting of tall pines is a peaceful setting that was important to Ringness as the structure was built. “The therapy cottage where I meet with clients is surrounded by woods and is a very quiet and peaceful space. I am excited to be able to meet with clients in this setting, not only for myself, but for my clients as well,” she noted. “Therapy is a very vulnerable experience for clients; I want them to feel safe, secure and have privacy.”
The name “Between Two Pines” is inspired by a John Muir poem: “Between every two pines is a doorway to a new world.” Ringness believes therapy can be like this quote, offering a new way of living, a new way of being. She added that the cottage is nestled within tall pines and located in Pine City, making it even more fitting for a name.
Ringness earned her Master’s in Counseling from Concordia University Wisconsin and is trained in EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing), a trauma informed modality and has training in Internal Family Systems which focuses on Parts work. She is continually attending training and workshops to expand her practice and expertise as well.
Ringness has been married for 32 years to husband, Craig. They have raised two children who are now adults and have two grandchildren. Ringness enjoys biking, hiking, cross country skiing, kayaking, yoga, and boating in her freetime.
Counseling sessions typically last an hour and are either weekly or bi-weekly, depending on need. In-person or virtual sessions are offered. Most insurance plans are accepted. Ringess offers a sliding fee scale for those who want to pay cash/out of pocket for sessions.
“I personally believe that one’s own health and wellness are the cornerstone of living your best life possible,” added Ringness. “I am humbled every day that my clients trust me and allow me to walk on the healing journey with them.”
