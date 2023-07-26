Beverly Furber

Bev Furber passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Northern Pines in Pine City at the age of 84.
Beverly Ann Kanneman was born March 4, 1939 to Kenneth and Evelyn (Burgeson) Kanneman in Madelia, Minn. In 1957, she graduated from high school and went on to attend Commercial College for two years. On March 19, 1960 she married Samuel Furber in Madelia. They had two daughters Kris and Lynn. In 1974, the family made their cabin on Pokegama Lake their permanent home.
Bev had a variety of secretarial jobs over the years. She and Sam owned and ran the Gingerbread house in the Signal Hills shopping mall and later made and sold taffy at Mission Creek in Hinckley. However, she was best known for being the “face” of the Pine City Elementary School office for 20 plus years.
Hobbies Bev enjoyed included crafting, golfing, socializing, entertaining friends, and family and being a part of the “Red Hatters.” She especially loved spending lots of time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In fact, her family might say her hobby was making their requested favorite foods which included; Special K bars, cucumbers, veggie pizza, spinach dip, banana cake and apple pie.
Bev had a special place in her heart for her dog Daisy and truly loved her family and friends. Her zest for life will be missed by all.
Bev is survived by daughters Kris (Darryl) Bombard, Lynn (Butch) Nicoll all of Pine City; grandchildren Ashley (Sam) Berglund, Amy (Lenny) Miller, Amber (Nick) Koppy, Grant (Brittany) Nicoll, Shan- non (Brent) Tilley, Angee (Alwynn) Gilgen, Dusty (Anna) Bombard; 16 great-grandchildren; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ken and Evelyn Kanneman; husband Samuel Fuber; sister Maxine Bachmann Grant.
Brad Samuelson officiated at Bev’s funeral service on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. A time of visitation for friends and family was held two hours prior to the service at the chapel.
