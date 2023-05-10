Hazel Ann DeMarve was born on April 4, 2023 at Welia Health in Mora. She weighed eight pounds, six ounces, and was 19 1/2 inches long. Parents are Dakota Hesse-Hooker and Tyler DeMarve of Brook Park. Hazel is welcomed home by grandparents Mindy Hesse and Ryan Hooker; Jessica and Joe DeMarve.
Willhite-Sawatzky
Avana Rue Willhite-Sawatzky was born at Welia Health in Mora. Her parents are TayzaBelle Willhite of Pine City and Ryan Sawatzky of Mora. Avana Rue is welcomed home by grandparents, Trevor and Megan Willhite of Pine City, and Matthew Sawatzky of Mora and Dawn Spinler of Cambridge.
Miller
Lincoln Robert Miller was born on April 13, 2023 at Welia Health in Mora. He weighed seven pounds, 1.6 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. Parents are Zachery and Samantha Miller of Pine City. Lincoln is welcomed home by sibling Zelda (three years old). Grandparents are Christine Morrell of Pine City, Matthew Morell of Duluth, Janice Miller of Morresville, N.C., and Paul Miller of Augusta, Ga.
Hegge
Kaydyn Cole Hegge was born on April 15, 2023 at Welia Health in Mora. He weighed seven pounds, zero ounes and was 19 3/4 inches long. Parents are Seth and Mekinze Hegge of Pine City. Kaydyn is welcomed home by sibling Landyn. Grandparents Heather and Daniel Thompson of Cyrus, Jack Hegge of Grantsburg, Wis., and Monica Conger of Rush City.
Burger
Ruth Kay Burger was born on April 15, 2023 at Welia Health in Mora. She weighed eight pounds, 0.9 ounces and was 21 inches long. Parents are Heidi and Andrew Burger of Pine City. Ruth is welcomed home by siblings, Ryker, Remy, and Ronan.
