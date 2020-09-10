Wren
Samuel Charles Wren was born on August 6, 2020 at Welia Health. He weighed eight pounds and was 21.75 inches long. His parents are Brandon and Tara Lynn Wren of Princeton. Samuel is welcomed home by siblings Gus (ten years old), Shelby (three years old), and Charlotte (one year old). His grandparents are Donald and Janice Hamm the second of Finlayson, and Michael and Carol Wren of Waverly.
Zeis
Hattie Lou Zeis was born on August 8, 2020. She weighed seven pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Shelby Miles and Joshua Zeis of Braham. Hattie is welcomed home by grandparents Tammy and Darin Miles and Sarah and Marshall Carpenter.
Cole
Zane King Cole was born on August 21, 2020 at Welia Health. He weighed six pounds 15 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. His parent is Tatiana Williams of Mora. Zake is welcomed home by siblings Talaya, Noelle, Prince, and Milly. His granparent is Tippi Cole.
Clough
Nova Lee Clough was born on August 25, 2020 at Welia Health. She weighed five pounds, 10 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Courtney Reed and Kyle Clough of Mora. Nova is welcomed home by grandparents, Angela VanDenheuvel and Raymond Reed, and Donna and Bill Clough.
Mudderman
Lakelynn Mae Mudderman was born on August 26, 2020 at Welia Health. She weighed six pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Bailey Klien and Jacob Mudderman of Mora. Lakelynn is welcomed home by sibling, Paislee (three and half years old). Her grandparents are Maria and Mike Jaques, Sean and Tammy Nassif, and Vikki Stollenwork and Rodger Baird and Trow and Linda Mudderman.
