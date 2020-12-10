Eklund
Amelia Suzanne Eklund was born on Nov. 9, 2020 at Welia Health. She weighed six pounds, 9.3 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Breanna and Nick Eklund of Isle. Amelia is welcomed home by siblings Adelynn Eklund (two years old). Her grandparents are Mistea Roeschlein and Tim Muller, and Tonja and Clayton Eklund.
Cooper
Iyla Lee Cooper was born on Nov. 10, 2020 at Welia Health. She weighed five pounds, 13 ounces and was 18 3/4 inches long. Her parents are Katie and Robert Cooper of Isle. Iyla is welcomed home by siblings Bella and Evelyn. Her grandparents are Larry and Gloria Templin of Isle and Gary and Noreen Cooper of Isle.
