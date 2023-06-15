Boys Tennis season comes to a close, finishing second in conference

Doubles team Greyson Johnson and Aaron Rootkie fell to the number two seed team from Mora 4-6, 3-6 in the 6A Section Tournament held on May 30. Doubles team Bryer Berube and Brady Berglund were also defeated by the number one seed from Foley 6-2, 2-6, 1-6. The third place game was played between the two Dragon doubles teams. Johnson and Rootkie won over Berube and Berglund 6-0, 7-5.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.