Boys Tennis season comes to a close, finishing second in conference

Doubles team Greyson Johnson and Aaron Rootkie fell to the number two seed team from Mora 4-6, 3-6 in the 6A Section Tournament held on May 30. Doubles team Bryer Berube and Brady Berglund were also defeated by the number one seed from Foley 6-2, 2-6, 1-6. The third place game was played between the two Dragon doubles teams. Johnson and Rootkie won over Berube and Berglund 6-0, 7-5.
The tennis team had their end of year banquet at Pine City Pizza Pub on June 6. This is a time for players, coaches and parents to get together and celebrate the season. Coach Jeff Adams said, “We finished the season 13-7 as a team. The boys had a great season and we improved on our record from last year. We will continue to try to get the best opponents on our schedule to make our team better players.”
Coach Adams also commented on the one boys senior tennis player this past season. He said, “Billy Brown was our only senior. He was a great leader and role model for the other players during his tennis career at PCHS. We are a young team, and with some work in the off season, we hope to make a play-off run next spring.”
The Dragon Boys tennis team finished second in the conference just behind Foley.
All-Conference awards went to Brady Berglund, Bryer Berube, Greyson Johnson, Billy Brown, and Aaron Rootkie. All-Conference Honorable Mention went to Spencer Wicktor and Julian Kozisek. Awards voted on by players and coaches: Most Improved - McCall Leger; Dragon Rookie - Bohdan Valvoda; Dragon Teamwork - Bryer Berube; and Most Valuable Dragon - Bryer Berube and Billy Brown.
