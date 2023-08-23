Butterflies in memory

Remembering those you have loved and lost can be hard as emotions overflow and hearts ache. However, one woman is excited to help the community remember their loved ones in a special, and unique way.
Cynthia (Cindy) Ludwig, Activities Director at Sandstone Health Center, is excited to host a butterfly release in honor of those that have passed in the Sandstone Health Center.
“We are doing a first annual memorial butterfly release for everyone that’s passed away since October,” Ludwig says. “Not only do we spend a lot of time with them [residents], we spend a lot of time with their families. Good way to bring them back together.”
Ludwig states that the idea for this release came from the butterfly release that the sister facility in Albany, Minn., does every year where they have released roughly 300 butterflies.
“All the families are invited to do this. I bought the butterflies and they come in an envelope. We’ll do a little ceremony and talk about it, and say their names. At the end, everyone will open an envelope and release the butterfly,” Ludwig explains.
The ceremony will be accompanied by cookies and drink afterwards.
The butterflies were bought from a farm in Florida who raises butterflies for releases such as these. They will be mailed within 24 hours and have to be placed in an area that is 65 degrees for the best survivability for the butterflies.
It’ll be a fun day to remember. It helps with closure. Especially after COVID-19. We don’t do a lot of things together to actually have closure, especially in a facility like this,” Ludwig says.
The Sandstone Health Center memorial butterfly release will be on Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. in the courtyard on the grounds. The public is invited to attend.
