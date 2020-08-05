Candidates for local seats who intend to be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot  must file by Aug. 11. Those intending to file for township, city, school district or county offices should contact that office for details on how to file.

CURRENT STATE AND COUNTY CANDIDATES

U.S. Representative District 8

• Judith Schwartzbacker Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis 6/2/2020

• Pete Stauber    Republican      5/29/2020

• Harry Robb Welty    Republican 6/1/2020

• Quinn Nystrom    Democratic-Farmer-Labor 6/1/2020

State Senator - District 11

• Jason Rarick    Republican 5/26/2020

• Michelle Lee    Democratic-Farmer-Labor 5/19/2020

State Representative District 11B

• Nathan Nelson    Republican    5/21/2020

• Jack Frechette    Democratic-Farmer-Labor 5/20/2020

County Commissioner District 3

• Steven D. Chaffee    Nonpartisan    5/20/2020

• Terry Lovgren      Nonpartisan    5/19/2020

County Commissioner District 4

• John B. Mikrot Jr.    Nonpartisan    6/1/2020

• J.J. Waldhalm        Nonpartisan    6/2/2020

 

Soil and Water Supervisor District 2

• Gerald Weis Jr.    Nonpartisan    5/26/2020

Soil and Water Supervisor District 3

• Brenna Doheny    Nonpartisan    5/29/2020

• Kelly Henry        Nonpartisan    6/1/2020

Soil and Water Supervisor District 4

• Dan Benzie        Nonpartisan    6/1/2020

Those voting in next week’s primary will be able to use an ID that has expired and not yet been able to be renewed  due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

