Candidates for local seats who intend to be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot must file by Aug. 11. Those intending to file for township, city, school district or county offices should contact that office for details on how to file.
CURRENT STATE AND COUNTY CANDIDATES
U.S. Representative District 8
• Judith Schwartzbacker Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis 6/2/2020
• Pete Stauber Republican 5/29/2020
• Harry Robb Welty Republican 6/1/2020
• Quinn Nystrom Democratic-Farmer-Labor 6/1/2020
State Senator - District 11
• Jason Rarick Republican 5/26/2020
• Michelle Lee Democratic-Farmer-Labor 5/19/2020
State Representative District 11B
• Nathan Nelson Republican 5/21/2020
• Jack Frechette Democratic-Farmer-Labor 5/20/2020
County Commissioner District 3
• Steven D. Chaffee Nonpartisan 5/20/2020
• Terry Lovgren Nonpartisan 5/19/2020
County Commissioner District 4
• John B. Mikrot Jr. Nonpartisan 6/1/2020
• J.J. Waldhalm Nonpartisan 6/2/2020
Soil and Water Supervisor District 2
• Gerald Weis Jr. Nonpartisan 5/26/2020
Soil and Water Supervisor District 3
• Brenna Doheny Nonpartisan 5/29/2020
• Kelly Henry Nonpartisan 6/1/2020
Soil and Water Supervisor District 4
• Dan Benzie Nonpartisan 6/1/2020
Those voting in next week’s primary will be able to use an ID that has expired and not yet been able to be renewed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
