Tuesday, Aug. 11 was the last day to file as a candidate for seats on school boards, towns and townships in Pine County.
These are the local candidates who will be on the ballot in the 2020 General Election on Nov. 3. The number after the name shows the date they filed as a candidate.
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
RUSH CITY SD # 139
Special Election for School Board Member at Large
Kenneth Lind 7/29
Brian Sandel 8/11
William Schmidt 8/6
BRAHAM SD # 314
School Board Member at Large (Elect 4)
Jeffrey Campbell 7/30
Michael Doble 8/11
Angie Flowers 8/10
Kayla Hagfors 8/5
Catherine C. Kunshier 8/10
Melissa Lotz 8/11
David D Shockman 8/6
Mike Thompson 7/31
Brittany J Ward 8/10
PINE CITY SD # 578
School Board Member (Elect 4)
Becci Berglund-Palmblade 8/5
Timothy J. Geisler 8/10
Dennis J. Gerold 8/11
Wayne Gilman 7/28
Katherine Koffler 8/11
Wendy Leibel 8/6
Scott Milliman 8/3
Dan Peterson 8/11
CITIES & TOWNSHIPS
BROOK PARK
Mayor (Brook Park)
No candidates filed
Council Member (Brook Park) (Elect 2)
April Billstrom7/28
Racheal Klande 8/3
HENRIETTE
Council Member (Henriette) (Elect 2)
Vicki Wunder 8/10
HINCKLEY
Mayor (Hinckley)
Donald Zeman 8/11
Council Member (Hinckley) (Elect 2)
Tim Burkhardt8/11
Special Election for Council Member (Hinckley)
No candidates filed
PINE CITY
Mayor (Pine City)
Carl Pederson 8/11
Council Member (Pine City) (Elect 2)
Ariel Dunbar 8/11
Steven Ovick 8/11
Kyle Palmer 8/7
Brian Scholin 8/10
PINE CITY TOWNSHIP
Town Supervisor Seat C (Pine City Township)
David Nordrum 8/10
Town Supervisor Seat D (Pine City Township)
Christopher K Hallan 8/3
Town Supervisor Seat E (Pine City Township)
David B. Beckering 8/11
Shawn Linnell 8/11
Town Treasurer (Pine City Township)
Patrick Schifferdecker 8/5
ROCK CREEK
Mayor (Rock Creek)
Dick Johnson 8/11
Council Member (Rock Creek) (Elect 2)
Ronnie Berdan 8/11
Don Ramberg 8/10
SANDSTONE
Mayor (Sandstone)
Peter Spartz 7/29
Council Member (Sandstone) (Elect 2)
Cassie Gaede 8/5
Randy Riley 7/28
Special Election for Council Member (Sandstone) (Elect 2)
Valerie Palmer 8/4
Julena Rahier 8/4
