Carl Hansen

Carl “Ted” Theodore Hansen of Grasston, Minnesota passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at the age of 94 due to broken heart syndrome.
Born in their Grasston farm house on Jan. 4, 1926, Ted was raised by his parents Karl “Christ” and Mina “Minnie” (Kokken) Hansen. After graduating high school, he attended one year of college at St. Cloud University before he was accepted to the University of Minnesota’s Pharmacy school. With the rise of World War II, Ted decided to move home to continue farming with his parents. He was also a member of the local National Guard. On Aug. 2, 1952, Ted and Shirley Sylvander wed and were blessed with four children. For 40 years, they dairy-farmed together, working as the second generation on this Century farm.
During his lifetime, Ted was involved with the Grange, doing custom bailing in the neighborhood, corn seed salesmen, NFO, DHIA, Farm Bureau, Church Board, and insurance sales. His hobbies included hunting, rebuilding tractors, photography, attending county fairs, threshing shows, polka dancing, and camping. After selling their dairy herd in 1991, they traveled around Canada and Norway.
Ted was proud to be a dairy farmer. Together with his wife, they ran a successful dairy farm operation, milking cows together, side-by-side. They received many awards from the Dairy Association.
On Aug. 2, 2020, Ted and Shirley celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary and will continue celebrating together in heaven.
Ted is survived by three children, Peter, Judy (Rick) Wolf, and Tom; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley, three brothers, three sisters, and daughter Cynthia. Ted was loved by many and will be missed by all.
A private family funeral was held for Ted and Shirley on August 20, 2020. A celebration of life for everyone to honor Ted and Shirley will be announced at a future date future. Arrangements were by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.