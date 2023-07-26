As a kid growing up in the fifties, I looked forward each year to summer’s biggest event – the Fourth of July. I yearned for the excitement of the carnival. The bright colored lights, the thrill of the rides, the smell of the food, the parade, and the crowds of smiling townspeople all coming out to celebrate made for an exciting Independence Day.
In the small town where I grew up, main street was blocked off and the carnival magically appeared overnight on July 2. I walked the two blocks from my house to watch them set up, then ran to grandma’s house to ask her what chores I could do to earn extra money. Kids in town also had a chance to grab some money when we competed with each other in the sawdust pile, digging through in a mad scramble to find quarters and half dollars buried in wood chips. Lastly, Dad would give us each a dollar.
Combining all our money, we agonized over priorities – rides, games, or food? As a 5-year-old, my preference was the merry-go-round. I put on my cowboy shirt and hat, strapped on my six guns, and chose the meanest looking horse I could find. A quarter a ride. I shot a lot of bad guys that year, but they told me I couldn’t fire my cap gun anymore – too loud for the “little kids.” So I squandered a few dimes on the Duck Pond, always praying I would win the big teddy bear, then topped off the day with a box of the best tasting popcorn ever, cotton candy, and a caramel apple. As years went on, I graduated to the tilt-a-whirl and Ferris wheel because it became more important to impress my friends – in spite of the fact I got nauseous on them. And I outgrew the cowboy shirt. Eventually, I got a paper route, which put some jingle in my pocket. But then, I got a girlfriend and all my jingle quickly disappeared.
I never thought much about all the people who worked for the carnival, suddenly appearing and setting up, working the food wagons and rides and games, and then tearing down everything in one night and moving on to the next spot; that is, until my daughter married into a carnival family. My eyes were opened to another world I never imagined.
Just envision this job posting in the Pioneer. Wanted: enthusiastic workers for seasonal employment. Enjoy working in a team environment traveling around America to exotic venues. Every day is another celebration. You will meet only happy people excited to welcome you into their towns. Note that there may be some 12 hour days. Pay can be dependent on how hot it is, how often it rains, how hard you work, and how willing people are to spend money during a period of inflation.
In reality, the 12-hour days are the short ones. The hard to find workers drive trailers, rides, games, and food wagons from spot to spot, set up, work the fair, clean up, tear down, drive to the next spot, and do it all over again and again and again. In all types of weather. Hopefully, the fair boards in each spot are accommodating and house trailers end up in a clean environment free of dust, dirt and horse dung, with clean water and enough electricity to power fans and air conditioners to allow for a few hours of relief and some precious rest. Hopefully, the inspectors will work together with the carnival workers to insure safe rides and clean food preparation areas. Hopefully, the crowds of people will be patient when lines are long and workers are being pressured to serve each one of them with a smile. They will understand that inflation has hit the carnival, too, with fuel, food, and equipment prices rising and some goods in short supply. They will refrain from making hurtful and demeaning comments to workers who are probably putting in more hours in three days than they do in a week – often in a pressure filled environment with short timelines and stressful conditions. Hopefully, they will appreciate all the hard work and energy that goes into making each celebration special.
I experienced the thrill of the carnival as a youth, and now I’ve traveled to many of the towns my kids, in-laws, and grandkids serve. I have even worked a few celebrations. The excitement is still on the faces of the myriad of kids and adults who attend summer celebrations; and I am so grateful for the dedicated workers who give us the opportunities to test our skills in games, enjoy the wide variety of delicious food options, and even ride a horse and shoot a few bad guys.
George AP Johnson is a Veteran and retired Pine City High School principal.
