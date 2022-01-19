I always like the beginning of the year because it always seems to be so full of fresh possibilities and new beginnings. Everyone looks forward to seeing what the new year brings and we all hope that the coming year will be better than the previous one (admittedly, the last couple of years have set a low bar!).
The beginning of the year is the time we reflect on our lives and often make resolutions because we want to see improvement in our finances, our fitness, our relationships, and so on. It’s a good thing to pause, evaluate and set goals because we were created to grow and change and become.
Unfortunately, we sometimes get overly concerned about changing our circumstances or our bodies, but we neglect to address our inner selves. A Facebook friend was bemoaning the fact that his girlfriend broke up with him. He wrote, “Hopefully I’ll find someone eventually.” Knowing him, my first thought was, “You might want to worry less about trying to find the right person and spend a little more time and energy on becoming the right person.”
It’s so easy to concentrate on what we plan to do or not do instead of focusing on the kind of person we want to become. God has a plan for your life that goes way beyond changing your circumstances, it involves changing you – your very soul. The questions we ought to ask ourselves are, “At the end of this year, how am I going to be a different person?” and, “What kind of things does God want to do in my soul this year?”
The Apostle Paul writes about this kind of change in his letter to Christ-followers in Rome. He challenges them, “Do not be conformed to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind.” (Romans 12:2 NIV) Notice that he doesn’t say, “Transform yourself,” he says, “Be Transformed.” We can’t make the kind of transformation Paul is talking about happen by ourselves, it is something God does in us. We get into trouble when we try to achieve our goals through our own willpower, without inviting God into the process. We make resolutions without spending significant time in prayer, asking God what He wants to do in our lives in the coming year.
I don’t even like to use the word “resolution” anymore. To me, that feels like something I’m trying to do by my effort alone. Instead, I try to reflect on some questions in different areas of my life. Questions like: Where should I be growing in my knowledge and understanding this year? How am I going to get there? Is there a book I should read or a class I can take? What relationships can I invest in this year? How do I guard my heart when it comes to the media I consume? How can I grow to be more generous and loving? What can I do to improve my prayer life and increase my enjoyment of God? How can I honor God with my body, my time, and my resources?
The truth is, trying to change our circumstances or improve our health is fine, but it’s always temporary. If it’s a lasting change you’re looking for, try asking for God’s help to transform you from the inside out.
Rob Spahr is the pastor of First Presbyterian Church.
