Charges have been updated to kidnapping and soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct upon further evidence in a Grasston case against Shawn Patrick Bellach, 37, who was originally charged with depriving custody/parental rights.
Bellach, of Dalbo, was believed to be involved in the kidnapping of a Forest Lake youth who was reported missing on May 19 when she left on her bicycle that had a yellow trailer on the back, along with $3,000 in cash from babysitting and two cats.
According to the criminal complaint, BCA special agents found that Bellach and the youth had been exchanging text messages via a TextFree account and discovered that Bellach was an ex-boyfriend of the mother of the juvenile female who went missing.
A warrant of Bellach’s residence located a yellow bike trailer that matched the youth’s when she had gone missing. Agents were also able to identify two cell phones newly connected to Bellach’s Google account that led them to an address on State Highway 107 in Grasston, west of Pine City, where they found where the youth and Bellach had been living in a tent in the woods.
During execution of the search warrant, the missing juvenile was located hiding in a closet in the residence with her hair in front of her face. A cell phone with a red case was located next to her on the floor. BCA agents located a tent on the State Highway 107 property by following paths that were mowed to the tent. An extension cord ran from the residence to the tent, and in the tent, agents located $2,590 in currency and the juvenile’s cat. The tent was on a mat, had a clothesline with clothes drying and a makeshift toilet. The tent also had a double bed and numerous food supplies. The missing youth’s boots were in the tent, along with a large pair of men’s boots.
The owner of the property said she knew about the youth being brought there and that she was told the youth was being physically abused at home and felt she was doing a good thing. The owner of the property said the youth would sometimes use the home to make food or wash clothes. The male owner told agents that the youth never left the property after she arrived.
Previously, Bellach had voluntarily called law enforcement stating that he didn’t know where the youth was and that he was very worried about her. Bellach contacted law enforcement a second time in late May to provide additional information saying he was in a relationship with the youth’s mother for about a year and had been living with them. He stated that the youth told him about her desire to run away just prior to his relationship with her mother ending. He also told law enforcement that he gave the juvenile information on how to “dumpster dive” and how to live as a homeless person. He added that he had not heard from the youth and would contact the police if he heard anything.
Later after finding the juvenile at the Grasston property, Bellach admitted he had been untruthful to law enforcement, according to the complaint, and said he stayed overnight at the Grasston property saying he slept on the couch while the youth slept in a chair.
This was inconsistent with the property owner saying the youth was only allowed access to the home during daytime hours and that neither Bellach or the youth stayed inside the house.
Investigation by the BCA showed a connection between cell phone images and records, along with surveillance footage at a Forest Lake business, leading Bellach to picking up the youth on or around May 19. A Facebook message by Bellach to a campground stated that “[o]ne of his kids would be staying there full-time with her cat while [he] worked multiple jobs [and he] would only be there on weekends.” Further data from Bellach’s Google account from May 24 showed a search of “how old was Mary when she married Joseph in the Bible.”
A review of deletion records showed multiple deletions of internet searches between May 2 and May 27. A number of requests by Bellach were made to delete data from Bellach’s Google account, specifically Google Maps between May 19 and May 27, according to the complaint.
A search warrant revealed video and text evidence of an inappropriate relationship between Bellach and the minor and possible sexual misconduct. Other messages in July showed the youth stating she couldn’t handle the “physical agitation from the mosquitoes and heat and anxiety” and that she was dealing with that all day.” The youth also stated in a message that she was depressed and wanted to feel free. She also stated in a message to Bellach that she wanted to go in the house at night to not get eaten by mosquitoes and that she didn’t feel safe in the woods or in the house.
The youth stated in another message to Bellach on July 13 that she was having “stabbing pains” and believed it could be her appendix. Bellach responded that “… we cannot bring you to a hospital.” On July 12, the date the youth was found, Bellach messaged the youth saying that she “should quickly and disguised as possible run up the driveway and shut the gate.”
The felony kidnapping (to facilitate felony or flight) charge comes with a 40 year maximum prison sentence and/or a $50,000 fine. The soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct/prohibited act felony charge comes with a maximum prison sentence of five years and/or a $10,000 fine. The depriving custody/parental rights (causing a child to be a runaway) felony charge comes with a maximum prison sentence of two years and/or a $4,000 fine.
Pine County Judge, Jason Steffen, reduced Bellach’s bail by half, from $20,000 conditional to $10,000 conditional, against the Pine County Attorney’s Office’s objection. Bellach is now out of custody.
It is uncertain at this point whether the owners of the Grasston property will be facing related charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.