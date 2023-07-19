The cherry tree is so loaded with cherries this year, the apple trees as well. I’m assuming it is because the trees were stressed out this winter. Stress is supposed to make them have more fruit. I was looking at some canning recipes and found a recipe for cherry preserves that I want to try. Of course a cherry peach pie also sounds good. Here is the recipe for cherry jam that I’m going to try (wish me luck): 2 ½ lbs. tart cherries, 1 c water, 1 ¾ oz. powdered fruit pectin, ½ tsp. margarine or butter, 4 ¾ cups sugar. Heat cherries and water until boiling. Simmer until cherries are soft. Remove from heat and cool for 10 minutes. Push cherries through a large holed colander over a dutch oven, until all the pits are in the colander and all the cherries are in a Dutch oven. Reheat the cherries. Add the pectin and the margarine. Bring to a full rolling boil while stirring. Stir in sugar; return to a full rolling boil. Boil and stir 1 minute. Remove from heat; skim off foam. Ladle hot mixture into 6 hot sterilized half-pint jars, leaving ½ inch headspace. Wipe rims. Center lids on jars; screw on bands until fingertip tight. Place jars into hot water bath canner with simmering water, ensuring that they are completely covered with water. Bring to a boil; process for five minutes. Remove jars and cool. It will be interesting to see how it turns out. I’ll let you know.
The planning for Music and Memories is underway by the Willow Community Club. The Willow River Fire Department will be grilling hot dogs and brats, there will be music, lunch, and lots of memories. We will be lighting a candle for each of the dearly departed from the last year. There will be prize drawings and lots of laughs. The date is Sunday, July 23.
National Night Out will be held the first Tuesday of August (Aug. 1) at the city park.
There will be a potluck picnic and a drawing for bikes donated by the Willow River Community Club. Also, a lot of fun with the WRFD and their emergency vehicles. Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Essentia Health, and DNR usually are there as well. Fun night out for all.
A lot of you know Jason Mikrot as “Norm.” He has been battling cancer and there will be a benefit to alleviate the costs incurred while fighting cancer. This benefit will be at the Endzone Bar in Rutledge on Saturday, Aug. 5.
