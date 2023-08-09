What is a herd of goats doing at St. Aidan Cemetery? Eating. Goats are browsers, not grazers, so they won’t mow your lawn, but 40 goats per acre will in a week’s time clear it of buckthorn, poison ivy, thistle, wild parsnip, ragweed, red cedar, garlic mustard and other brush and weeds.
Lots of pelicans mean lots of bullheads in the lake. Lightning bugs or fireflies are neither bugs nor flies. Look for meadowhawk dragonflies to become common. On a warm August evening, common nighthawks fly graceful loops in the skies over the fairgrounds where I toiled. Their sharp, electric “beans” let me know they were chasing insects. Adult male hummingbirds and rose-breasted grosbeaks will soon scram, and robins will join flocks.
What’s that sound?
Bird songs have quieted, but insects call loudly to be heard. It’s usually the male that calls and the intensity increases at dusk and continues through the night. They aren’t using their voices, they use stridulation, the act of producing sound by rubbing two body parts together. The most well-known insects that stridulate are crickets. The snowy tree cricket, which is pale in color, inhabits woodland edges, bushes, small trees and vines. Often called the “temperature cricket” because it’s possible to tell the temperature by adding 40 to the number of chirps heard in 13 seconds. Nathaniel Hawthorne described its song as an “audible stillness” and declared, “If moonlight could be heard, it would sound just like that.” Producers of movies and TV shows frequently dub its song onto soundtracks to signal that the action is taking place on a quiet summer’s night in a rural or suburban setting.
The field cricket is a common household insect. This accidental invader is a large, shiny black cricket. It produces its chirping by rubbing its wings together to create the quintessential cricket song.
Katydids, resembling muscular green grasshoppers, call ch-ch…ch-ch-ch…ch-ch-ch. This is likened to the words ka-ty-did or ka-ty-didn’t.
A gray treefrog hunted on my office window on a warm night. The light attracted insects and that attracted the green predator (they come in various colors). I’ve been hearing their calls—territorial, I suspect.
Blooming but not idiots
Wild cucumber is a native, annual vine with hand-sized, star-shaped leaves. In early to mid-August, conspicuous small white to yellowish-green flowers grow. It’s noticeable along roadsides, forest edges, hedgerows and fences. The fruit is a small, cucumber-like spiny pod.
Common burdock blooms. Tall woody perennials called meadowsweet bloom in white. Many yellow flowers can be seen now: black-eyed susans, yellow sweet clover, various species of sunflowers, common mullein, birds-foot trefoil, evening primrose and sow thistle. Expect to see goldenrod and asters blooming soon.
