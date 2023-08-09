It was a war over wording while the Pine City Council set a moratorium on the cannabis law to give themselves more time to consider licensing, zoning and any other ordinances last week at the regular city council meeting.
The specific language of concern said “No individual, establishment, organization, or business may engage in the retail sale, wholesale sale, testing, growing, cultivating, manufacturing, transporting, delivery of or distribution of Cannabis Products, including products using any part of the plant of the genus Cannabis plant …” This language brought heated debate and concern by some residents of the city.
Pine City Administrator Scott Hildebrand opened the public hearing by saying the ordinance came about at the recommendation of the city’s attorney. “They work with the League of Minnesota Cities and what I would call an expert in the area,” he said, adding that this moratorium does not impose on any individual, but will give the city time to decide how to monitor businesses. “The city attorney said that this is a ‘time out,’ and the state did not provide much direction. We need time to see how the new law affects the citizens.”
A study will be conducted regarding local regulation. As part of the new law, the moratorium may be allowed until January 1, 2025 to give municipalities time to get their policies in order.
Pine City resident Dan Swanson spoke saying that in the state of Washington, the legalization of marijuana almost vaporized the black market, adding that he feels the city has “huge growth opportunities” that go along with this law.
Another resident, Aaron Bombard, said his biggest problem is the first paragraph in section 3 of the moratorium ordinance’s language. “I’m growing it at my house now. It says ‘individuals.’ I wish you would add an amendment to say an individual can grow.
Hildebrand responded, “I did not draft this; it was from the city attorney. It looks like clear English to me. The House said that this language quotes statute.”
At that statement, a man in the back of the room shouted out, “You’re going to end up with lawsuits. Your wording is saying it doesn’t allow for individuals [growing].”
Another audience member shouted out, “Do you really think that a moratorium is necessary until 2025? We need to embrace growth and work on the revenue it would bring to the city … if the city is taking the one license, it will inhibit people’s business plans.”
Swanson added that he has a business plan to teach people how to grow marijuana at home.
Mayor Carl Pederson noted, “This doesn’t supersede state statute. We could add an amendment I suppose. We’re here to figure out a way to embrace the law and do what’s responsible for the community. We need some time to figure this out for our community … I don’t want the problems that they have in some of the other states in our community. We need to be diligent.”
Council member Gina Pettie brought up her concern over the cost of the study adding that she’s concerned a moratorium will impede individual rights and that they would be inhibiting business plans for growth.
Hildebrand reiterated that the city would not be inhibiting individual use except where there is already a no-smoking ordinance in place in public spaces.
Council member Dave Hill said, “We pay a lot for lawyers and depend on them an awful lot. There’s no strong direction from anybody and it’s horrible that the majority party in the state did not do preplanning on this. We have to do something.”
Council member Kyle Palmer said he’s always nervous about ordinances that create more work for the sheriff’s office. “And I worry it might scare away businesses that may improve the community. I don’t use it but if you do, that’s your right. Some of this stuff has me concerned,” he added.
Council member Steve Ovick noted that this moratorium would be in place just to give the cities a plan. “Licensing, zoning and where you can use it. The legislature just kind of dumped it on the city and every city in the state is talking about this right now. I’m in favor of it,” he said.
The council took a vote with the moratorium passing 3-2 with council members Gina Pettie and Kyle Palmer voting against the ordinance. The moratorium will remain in effect for 12 months unless the council should decide to lift it.
