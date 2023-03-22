The Pine City Council was briefed on security issues at the historic courthouse on Main Street since the city has temporarily vacated the facility to address building concerns. City administrator Scott Hildebrand said that they are working on making the building more secure.
Kevin Medeiros from PAR Security, which is responsible for the building’s security since the county had transferred the property to the city, said that some people have been entering the building that shouldn’t be there and that the sheriff’s office has had to be called, along with himself and Pine City Fire Chief Tom Miller making sweeps through the building.
Medeiros said that they have had a “few repeaters” with people taking baths and showers in the restroom and one person even found naked in a bathroom.
Council member, Kyle Palmer, said that he would like to be more proactive with security since there will be renovations being made that may attract more businesses to the building. “Cameras are important, but we do have some safety concerns with staff,” he said.
Medeiros noted that cameras tell staff where people were but don’t help when they’re in the building. Currently, Par Security, Pregnancy Resource Center, the Pine City Chamber of Commerce, Family Pathways and Job Services are still located in the building while the upgrades are made to the HVAC and other systems.
The businesses still housed in the building primarily have appointments set up so they know when people will be entering the building, but for some businesses, there is still unexpected foot traffic which requires the building to remain open during business hours.
“It is getting to be more and more individuals here,” said Medeiros, adding that he believes some of the individuals are homeless people. “They (the homeless people) tell us that the homeless shelter isn’t accepting people.”
Hildebrand said that because the IT and security system had been band-aided together for many years, the city has been in the process of updating the system where all the moving parts can be in communication with one another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.