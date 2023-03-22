Pine City Council

A chilly Pine City Council hosts their meeting at the former city hall (historic courthouse on Main Street) with heating issues occurring during their regular meeting on Thursday of last week. 

 

 T.A. LeBrun | Pine City Pioneer

The Pine City Council was briefed on security issues at the historic courthouse on Main Street since the city has temporarily vacated the facility to address building concerns. City administrator Scott Hildebrand said that they are working on making the building more secure.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.