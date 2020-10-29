As the 2020 year begins drawing to a close, we wanted to provide you a small peek into how the City’s budgeting process works and what steps are taken from start to finish. Each July, staff begin working on the budget for the upcoming year, in the most recent case, the 2021 budget year covering Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2021.
The City of Pine City follows an incremental budgeting approach whereby we start with the same budget as last year and adjust for planned changes in the next year while also taking into account past spending practices. Later in July, the State of Minnesota certifies the Local Government Aid (LGA) amounts for each city (Pine City’s 2021 amount is $716,878). LGA is a general-purpose aid provided by the state to cities using an established formula. Once the city has that LGA information, staff, in conjunction with the City Council, conduct public meetings to determine the property tax levy needed for the following year.
The levy is the difference between the city’s General Fund expenditure budget minus the LGA amount. The General Fund is the city’s main operating fund which includes Administration, Building, Planning, Elections, the Fire Department, Parks and Recreation, Public Works, and our contracted police and professional services provided by the County. Other factors that affect the total levy are the city’s current debt service payments (payment for past debt issued), capital budget (purchases of fixed assets such as land, buildings, and equipment) as well as the Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) levy. Other components of the City such as the Liquor Store, Water Department, and Sewer Department are what are termed enterprises whereby their operations are funded through user fees or purchases, much like a regular business.
In late September, the City Council adopts a preliminary levy/budget based on the previous budget meetings and public input. This preliminary levy/budget is viewed as a starting point and will continue to be adjusted until the final budget is certified in December. The levy amount can be reduced but not raised at this point.
Once the preliminary levy/budget is approved, a certified copy is sent to Pine County. Pine County prepares the next year’s Tax Statement, which shows the proposed taxes for the County, City, and School District based on those established preliminary certified numbers. Through continued budget meetings, the City Council and staff continue to work on the budget and will later hold a ‘Truth in Taxation’ hearing in early December, this year the hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. This hearing is held as an opportunity for residents to ask questions and voice their concerns to the City Council about the city levy/budget for next year. There are separate hearings at the county and school district level as well for their respective levies/budgets. The City Council will approve the 2021 Property Tax Levy and operating budget at a meeting following the Truth in Taxation meeting.
If you have any questions related to the levy, the City’s Budget, or any other topic, please contact me via email at mvansteenwyk@pinecitygov.com or by phone at 320-629-2575.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.