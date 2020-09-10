CITY OF ROCK CREEK
Notice is hereby given that the Rock Creek City Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday September 21, 2020 at 7:00PM at the Rock Creek City Center.
The purpose of the public hearing is to take comments on an Outfitter Guide Service along with a Firearm Training Service in the Recreational District as a Conditional Use.
Interested persons are encouraged to offer testimony by:
Mail at: City of Rock Creek, PO Box 229, Rock Creek, MN 55067
The Planning Commission shall hold their regular meeting immediately following the public hearing.
Nancy Runyan
Deputy Clerk
PO Box 229
Rock Creek, MN 55067
Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 10, 2020
