City’s history a tradition of reinvention

Regular readers of this column know that I’m a big fan of looking back to the past to try to figure out where we’ve been and maybe where we ought to be going. When I came here just about a decade ago I didn’t know much about this little slice of Minnesota, but I’ve learned a lot with the help of many teachers – Jim Foster, Joe Neubauer, Judy Scholin, Patrick Schifferdecker, Bob Haedt and Margery Stratte Swanson come to mind.
There is a lot to it. From the geographical formations and Native American settlements and the fur trade, through the logging era, the railroad, the fires and the farms and the highways up to the present day, Pine City has always been about one thing: reinvention. If the town burns down, you build it again – but try to do it better this time.
Let me be clear – not all of those changes have been easy. When the logging industry came and went, it changed the town. When traffic moved from Highway 61 to I-35, it changed the town. When we went from having a creamery and three mills to none of those things, it changed the town.
And now we’re changing again. By this time next year, there ought to be at least 140 units of new housing in Pine City. This will bring new opportunities and new problems. Change always does. But we’re all swimming in a river, and you can’t just tread water and expect to stay in the same place.
I got to thinking about this when I got a letter from the Pine City History Association the other day. This group has been doing a lot of work, and it seems like they have a pretty good time doing it. Every Thursday afternoon – when there isn’t a pandemic on – they gather at the Pine City Public Library and discuss history and plan projects. At their website, pinecityhistory.com, they’ve archived and cataloged over 19,000 article from early issues of this newspaper – a huge gift to future historians. This next year they want to work with the city to incorporate historical displays into their remodel of city hall. And just this past year they helped raise over $20,000 to repair the foundation of the Rural School Museum.
It’s a great organization doing good work – and it’s only in its seventh year, so I look forward to seeing what they do next. If you’re like me, you’re already signed up for an annual membership, but if not I urge you to check it out at pinecityhistory.com or 320-322-9208.
Take care of yourself, your loved ones and your neighbors this week – and remember what that big book says about exactly who your neighbor is. Talk to you soon.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
