City seeks grants for future apartment complex

A grant application was approved by the Pine City Council on Jan. 5 for a proposed workforce apartment complex to be located at the old Pine City feedmill site, just east of the Railroad tracks off of 3rd St. SE. adjacent to a Place for You.
The $1 million grant through the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency would help cover the $4 million dollar housing project, according to Lezlie Sauter, Pine County economic development coordinator.
“This is an opportunity to make a smaller rental place work,” said Sauter. “We are nearing the finish line.” She added that the City would be responsible for a match, roughly $400,000, and that the money for that match is available.
Community Development Director Mike Gainor said, “The Pine City community has been working together for years to get this site cleaned up and to make it into a development residents can be proud of. And the city needs new housing – good, quality housing – we can’t grow without it. We’re hoping that this is a step closer to that goal.”
About the apartment complex
The Pine City feed mill buildings were demolished in 2018 due to condemnation. A housing market demand study was completed in March 2020 by Maxfield Research, Inc. to help the City determine what type of housing demand could be addressed by site as a 10-unit townhome site or a 20-unit apartment complex with rent ranging from $850 for a one bedroom unit to $1,250 for a three bedroom unit, depending on overall market conditions at the time of completion.
Some contamination from the former mill remains in the soil and groundwater, but city water is available for the site and soil vapor mitigation systems would need to be installed under the floor slabs of any new development. The City received a $56,000 grant from DEED for the vapor mitigation system, which is part of the match.
The subject site is approximately 0.68 acres (30,000 square feet), however the entire block is 2.13 acres (93,000 square feet). The adjacent A Place for You (a temporary homeless shelter) to the north encompasses three parcels and about 25,500 square feet, and according to the recommendations by Maxfield Research, could be considered for redevelopment into the subject parcel.
