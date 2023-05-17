The efforts made on the Pine City Discovery Garden, located on Main Street across from the former Coke Plant, are now coming to fruition. The tulip and crocus bulbs planted last spring are now in full bloom, and the pavilion designed by Jacob Mans is now being frequented by users of the garden.
But the bulbs will not be the last surprise in the garden as it has been designed to provide something new throughout the summer and fall and also help the environment.
Last week, Pine County Master Gardeners planted a dozen shrubs and small trees in the garden. One goal for the garden is to remember former Pine City Flower Box owner and Master Gardener Cindy Novy who passed away from COVID in 2020.
The Master Gardeners are also planning to make the garden educational with signage and holding classes. “They will be planting some 70 species of wildflowers and perennials in mid-June,” noted UMN Extension Pine County Master Gardener Program Coordinator Terry Salmela. “Plants were selected to provide nectar and pollen for pollinators in addition to having something blooming throughout the growing season.”
After the plants are all planted, drip irrigation, mulching and accent lighting will be installed, added Salmela. The University of Minnesota Extension Pine County Master Gardeners initiated this project after receiving a donation from the family of Novy. Plans and fundraising for this garden, previously known as the Rotary Garden, have been in process since fall of 2021.
Patrons of the park can take a stroll along the paver walkway which was installed and donated by Jeff Jahnz.
Donations are still needed and being accepted for the garden. To make a donation, contact Terry Salmela at (612) 390-3149 or email him at salme002@umnedu.
