The chat began while walking down the hallway of Harris’ home. The walls were lined with cherished family photos from his wedding day, to his children’s senior pictures, and their wedding photos, followed by his precious grandchildren.
Harris is a long-time resident of Sandstone, Minn.
He worked his parents’ farm in his early years, dairy and beef cattle. Leaving school a little early, Bob left for the cities and spent some time working as a machinist. During this time, he met a gal, sparking a whirlwind romance and they were married within a year.
About this time the war in Vietnam was raging, and Harris was drafted into the army. He was asked how he felt about it, in which he responded, “I did what I had to do, and that’s all there was to it. I think all young men should do some time in the service. It shapes your life in serious ways.”
He did his basic training at Fort Campbell, Ky., then went on to Louisiana where he ended up in combat in Vietnam. He was wounded twice in combat but was treated and went right back into the fight. An illness he picked up while there landed him in the hospital with 50 days left of his deployment. He spent some time in the hospital overseas and was discharged home.
Upon returning to the states, he and his wife wrapped things up in the cities and headed back to Sandstone to return to farming. They bought some land and some dairy and beef cows, bringing him full circle back to his roots.
Harris and his wife raised four sons over the years. Harris told the story of how he was actually hit by a train in his truck one day, and how he lived to tell about it!
He just lost his wife to a long illness a couple of years ago.
Harris has had some challenging times in his life but always picks himself up, dusts himself off, and gets right back to work.
Today, he lives with one of his sons and continues to help out on the farm. He was asked how he’s enjoying retirement at 75 years old, and he says, “No retirement here yet. After we finish talking, I’ll be heading out to the field to cut hay and will soon be out there to chop corn.”
Harris appears to have passed his strong sense of responsibility and work ethic on to his children and grandchildren. Amongst the vast frames on the walls filled with his impressive army metals and memorabilia, his granddaughter also has a frame on that very wall bearing the first dollar she ever made!
