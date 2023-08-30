Heather and her husband Dale are very new to Sandstone, Minn. They are just settling in this past couple of months with their two beautiful babies.
The Donoho’s are originally from Mattoon in central Illinois. Over the years, they have explored many areas looking for the perfect spot to develop roots and raise their family. They have lived in three areas in Illinois, New Richmond Wis., Stillwater, Baudette and Halma in Kittson County. Eventually they acquired positions in Sandstone that melded well with their education paths.
Donoho grew up in Illinois on her parents’ farm. Her father worked his corn and soybean grain land, and Donoho and her three brothers helped out. While her brothers prepared for owning their own farms one day, Donoho had other plans for her future.
As a child, she was placed in dance lessons, starting with tap and ballet and over the years exploring jazz, lyrical (her favorite), character dance and ballroom. She was also involved in competitive dance. All dance interests her and she has given back by teaching dance to others. She and her husband Dale had a spectacular choreographed dance as their First Dance at their wedding.
After high school, Donoho considered a career in education, but soon found out that was not her passion. She didn’t care for the standardization in education. So, she turned her interest to soil erosion and took a geology class which sparked her interest. She decided to major in Plant Soil Science, which is the degree she holds today.
Donoho met her husband, Dale, by happenstance one day. She injured her ankle (stress fracture) at a dance class and was not able to climb the stairs at her apartment. She knocked on the door of a neighbor for help and Dale answered the door. He swooped her up and carried her up the stairs. The rest is history as they say.
Donoho has accepted a position with Pine County Soil and Water Conservation just recently, putting the wheels in motion for another move, to Sandstone.
Dale is in Forestry. He spent several years working for a tree service while he was going to school, making this area perfect for his career as well. Welcome to the neighborhood Donoho family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.