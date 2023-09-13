Carr was raised in the Buffalo New York area, residing on Grand Island. He had a sister and an older half-brother who was six months older than his mother (it was a blended family).
Carr went to Buffalo State College. After his second year, he spent some time (1971-1973) in the Army, mostly stateside. Between college and the service, Carr met and married Kathy Krehl. That was 51 years ago. They had two children and today also have nine grandchildren.
Carr answered his calling, and became a minister. He attended seminary in Philadelphia, followed by some time in Southern California. He then spent the next nine years as the minister of a church just over the border of New Mexico in Window Rock, Ariz. Window Rock is located on a Navajo Reservation. He is a member of the Presbyterian Church in America (PCA). When he and his wife made the decision that it was time to move on from Window Rock, he researched his options. He had some discussions about a church in Hinckley, Minn. and in 1989 he became the minister of First Presbyterian Church. He is retired now, however, he is still involved with the church on an as needed basis.
This has opened Carr up to spend more time on some of his other interests, which include western American history, where he loves to read and research and actually volunteers at the Hinckley Fire Museum. He found himself enveloped in the 1994 Centennial, even playing the part of Nels Anderson (written by Don Stolz from the Old Log Theater). The Hinckley Theater seated 100 people and was completely sold out for all ten showings.
Carr is also interested in astronomy and is a member of the Minnesota Astronomical Society. He holds an Astronomical League Master Observer title: silver status. He’s learning about Astro Photography and has many beautiful photo’s of the planets he took with his telescope and phone.
Carr is enjoying retirement, being out in nature, bird watching, star gazing and possibly picking up some past passions like canoeing, hunting, fishing and even dabbling with the guitar again.
