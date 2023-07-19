We are quickly approaching legalized marijuana in Minnesota. The changes will be in effect on Aug. 1. It is not my intent to discuss all the changes that will be forthcoming, but to focus on a few of them that I see as having a direct impact on public safety.
When considering the public safety impact of legalized marijuana, the first thing that comes to mind is driving under the influence. I do have concerns for the increased possibility of impaired drivers on the road. Let’s face it, impaired people make impaired decisions. Whatever the impairment is, there will be a negative impact on safe driving.
There has been concern expressed that there is not a preliminary breath test, for marijuana. Even without the current availability of an instrument to determine what the impairment or level of impairment might be, all deputies are trained in how to detect impaired drivers. They will continue to arrest and process those that are suspected of driving when they should not be, whether it is alcohol, marijuana, or any other substance. There will be increased training and hopefully equipment to help in the detection of marijuana specific impairment coming soon. Until then, they will still be able to articulate that a driver is not safe to be on the road and take appropriate action.
Another change will be an “open package” law, which may link directly to the DUI issue. Like the open bottle law with alcohol, drivers will not be allowed to transport an open package of marijuana in the passenger compartment of a motor vehicle. The old law was based on an amount of marijuana that would determine if it were a crime; the new law makes any amount that is not in a sealed package or has had contents partially removed a misdemeanor.
Smoking or vaping marijuana use will be legal in private residences, private property or licensed premises. Smoking or vaping is not allowed where the smoke or vapor could be inhaled by a minor. Local authorities can adopt their own public use restrictions. As of now, I do not know of any that have enacted new marijuana use ordinances, but I am sure they will be coming soon.
Gun use and ownership will change under the new laws. Currently under both Minnesota and federal law, you cannot be a user of illegal substances, including marijuana, and possess a gun. The Minnesota law will allow a marijuana user to possess and use guns, just not while under the influence. The federal law will not change, and marijuana use will still be a disqualifier under federal law. This will be an issue for those who are going to purchase a gun and need to fill out the federal forms required for the purchase. If you admit to being a user of a controlled substance by the federal standard, you will be denied the sale, if you do not disclose that you are a user and are found to be lying, you could be charged with making false statements on the form. How anyone chooses to navigate this possible dilemma is up to them.
I have officially stated I am against the legalization of marijuana. I am against the expansion of legalizing any drug of impairment. As I stated earlier impairment matters when it comes to public safety. There will be negatives with marijuana legalization. How big of an impact it will have on all of us may come down to individual choices. Each of us will have to decide if we will partake in a substance that has known hazards, especially to the young. Those that choose to use will have to have a safety plan in place to avoid getting behind the wheel. As we know with alcohol, the best way to avoid a DUI is to plan ahead to ensure there is a sober driver and then to hold each other to the plan.
If you choose to use marijuana, please understand the impact a bad decision around said use may have on yourself and others. Public safety, especially roadway safety, is up to each of us.
Thank you and please contact me with any concerns you may have.
Jeff Nelson is the Sheriff of Pine County.
