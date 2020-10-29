My friend Pam called me this week. She was thinking of me and wanted to check in. She asked me, “Julie, how are you coping with all this Covid change?” What an awesome question! What is the truth? I am sick and tired of Covid fatigue. I flirt with resentment as life becomes more restricted and limiting me in being able to be with people I love. This is not a good recipe for coping. However, her question caused me to realize I have found two things that help get my heart in a better place. So I said, “Pam, here is what I have learned.....”
First off, I refuse to let fear inform my decisions. She said, “You’re right! I rarely have good outcomes from decisions I have made based on my fears.” Fear is simply an unpleasant emotion caused by the belief that someone or something is dangerous. That doesn’t mean it’s the truth about the situation – but I admit it IS unpleasant.
A Bible verse that gives me comfort and guidance with fear is 2 Timothy 1:7: For God has not given us a spirit of fear and timidity, but of power, love and self-discipline.
It is really easy to make quick decisions to get past the unpleasantness of fear. But God is not giving us unpleasantness [fear] or timidity. If God isn’t, then who is? Well, other people can bring their fear in our vicinity. Also, our own crazy thoughts can whip our minds into fear.
So what do I do? I remember that God leads through love – never fear. He can give me the power to not take on fear. He also gives me the self-discipline to recognize when I’m careening towards fear and say, “No way! Not going there!”
This helps a lot. However, the best recipe for Covid fatigue prevention: Being silly, smiling and having fun. We usually reserve these activities for when we have great circumstances. What a waste! When I am struggling, you can hear me singing at the top of my lungs, forcing off keyness, to WCMP’s country songs. Yes, even at work I sing when it gets the hardest. Smiling is contagious, so I like to smile as much as possible to lift myself and the room’s atmosphere. All of this does seem silly. And that is the whole point. We make our own fun when life sucks the fun away.
So, I’m not sure how you are coping with Covid fatigue but I’d love to hear your stories too. You can email me at Hands4PC@gmail.com.
Either way, don’t forget to call that person God has put on your heart and check in. And no matter where your journey takes you this week, remember Jesus loves you and so do I.
