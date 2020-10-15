10 Years Ago, 2010
Uniformed Pine City firefighters swept into a meeting of the Pine Area Lions on a recent Monday night. Instead of axes and hoses, they carried flyers they hoped would spark interest and support for the $1.65 million levy referendum for a new fire hall.
Pine City Planning Commissioner Mary Rinden will receive the city’s fourth “Citizen Planner” award.
Both the boys and girls cross country teams took first place at the Great River Conference meet held in Pine City last week, with special recognition going to Paul Skalicky, John Dedic, Cody Hanson, Nick Bremer, Jake Guttormson, Chris Maki and Russ Westeren.
25 Years Ago, 1995
A 79-year-old man suffered hypothermia and cuts to his body after being lost in the woods near Pine City. He was rescued after Kevin Hinze and a friend – who were heading out deer hunting – found bloody clothing and a checkbook tangled in a barbed wire fence and contacted the sheriff’s department.
The September meeting of the Merry Muskrats 4-H Club held at Grasston City Hall was called to order by Lorelei Swenson. The group is planning a Halloween party at Pigeons, which will include a potluck supper, hayride and hot chocolate.
With over 50 years on the road, Florian Chmielewski will be inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame next month.
50 Years Ago, 1970
Fires, which started from the chimney, destroyed the home of Percy and Bertha Cottrell of Henriette on Monday of this week.
The 3M company plans to build a small addition onto its Pine City microfilm products plant at 400 Second Street, it was announced this week.
Island Resort near Pine City, last week was named Big Fish headquarters in the World’s Largest Fishing Contest sponsored by the St. Paul Dispatch and Pioneer Press newspapers.
Candice Ames is one of Pine City’s new teachers this year. Mrs. Ames teaches 11th grade American History.
75 Years Ago, 1945
Coach Nell Green’s wave rolled right over Ken Seeling’s Vikings at North Branch to swamp them 47-2.
Dr. A. K. Stratte will resume his practice in Pine City on Monday, Oct. 22. He has made arrangements to temporarily occupy his former office in the post office building every day except Friday.
State Conservation Officer Chester Wilson revealed Saturday that he had opened a part of the St. Croix Park area for hunting this fall.
100 Years Ago, 1920
The auditor’s office has issued about 600 small game licenses this year – by far the largest amount ever issued in Pine County, he previous high mark being 200.
The open partridge season this years is thought to be somewhat responsible for the increase in licenses taken out.
Ever Madison, son of Mr. and Mrs. Iver Madison living west of Pine City on the Brunswick Road, and Miss Florence Winifred Mills of Kettle River were married at the Presbyterian parsonage at Carson.
125 Years Ago, 1895
F. J. Rybak, proprietor of the new general store at this place, was married on Tuesday of the week to Miss Mary Radly, of New Prague, the ceremony being performed by the Rev. Frank Tichy of the Catholic church.
Regarding the very low prices which potatoes are bringing, hundreds of bushels are being delivered daily to local buyers.
The name of the Pine City Cornet Band has been changed to that of the “Modern Woodsmen Band of Pine City.”
