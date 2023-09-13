As we enter into late summer, the county board, county department heads, and county managers have begun working on the budget for 2024. The county process is interesting when weighed against what all of us (hopefully) do at home. In a lot of respects, the basic concept is exactly the same: you have these $’s and you need to/want to spend or save them like this. Yet, in other ways it is very different.
The first situation that is very different than our personal budget is that in many instances, that “need” to spend money a certain way, comes without choices. Personally, while I “need” to have a place to live, I do have a choice in that. I can choose to live in a $500,000 house or a $100,000 house and those decisions have a significant impact on my personal budget. Whereas, for the county, many of our services are mandated at certain levels through statute, and we have no choice to provide them or not. The only choice that comes with those mandated services is how much those services cost to provide, which in most cases, comes down to employee wages and benefits, which are typically based on union negotiations and equate to 49% of the total budget. The next largest expenditure to wages and benefits is road and bridge construction at 22% of the total budget.
The second situation that is very different than our personal budget, at least in my mind, is that the county has limited options for generating additional income. Personally, while I might not want to, I can go pick up a second job, or work towards a promotion for additional income. Yes, the county can and is always looking for new revenue sources; however, most of those new revenue sources come with equal expenses, leaving us no further ahead.
The main way the county gets additional revenue is through property tax levy increases … which can be a touchy subject with the public and becomes a balancing act for the commissioners. Additionally, we had several county staff and commissioners that worked diligently over the last several years at the legislature for funding or additional funding for the programs that we provide and did come home with some “wins” this year. But unfortunately, the wins are not going to take us as far as they may seem.
The 2023 budget used $621,263 of one-time funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to balance the budget. These funds cannot be used year-after-year, so we are starting out the 2024 budget season already that far behind. Additionally, a recent U.S. Supreme Court case ruled that Minnesota’s tax-forfeit land program is unconstitutional. Previously tax forfeit sales generated approximately $250,000 per year. These funds will no longer be available, leaving another $250,000 hole to fill for 2024. Between these two items alone, if the gaps were filled with property tax levy dollars only, it would equate to a 4% levy increase out of the door, and that is without any other expenditure increases (such as wages and health insurance).
The county board started its formal budget meetings in August and will need to adopt a preliminary property tax levy by September 30. Once the preliminary levy is set, it cannot be increased, only reduced with the final levy and budget is due on or before five working days after December 20.
kelly schroeder is the Pine County auditor-treasurer.
