Kelly Schroeder

As we enter into late summer, the county board, county department heads, and county managers have begun working on the budget for 2024. The county process is interesting when weighed against what all of us (hopefully) do at home. In a lot of respects, the basic concept is exactly the same: you have these $’s and you need to/want to spend or save them like this. Yet, in other ways it is very different. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.