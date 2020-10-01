Pine County is considering rules for slow-no wake boating on Pokegama Lake, Cross Lake, and portions of the Snake River, and looking for public input on what impact those rules might have for boaters, property owners and the environment.
On the morning Tuesday, Oct. 6, the Pine County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at its regular board meeting on Pine County Ordinance 2020-63, regulating slow-no wake boating – during high water events – on the waterways listed above.
high water, slow boats
The ordinance would require slow-no wake speed on Pokegama and Cross Lakes and the section of the Snake River between those lakes when any of the following conditions are met:
A.) When Pokegama Lake’s water elevation is at or above 935.5’ (NGVD29); or
B.) When Cross Lake’s water elevation is at or above 935.0’ (NGVD29); or
C.) When the United States Geological Stream Gauge Station 05338500, on the Snake River located near the Cross Lake Outlet, is at six feet.
For the sake of comparison, when the Snake River hits eight feet it is considered “Action Stage” by the National Weather Service, with some flooding in low-lying areas. Nine feet is flood stage, when rising waters pose a significant hazard to lives and property.
The Snake River crested at 8.32 feet on July 17, 2018. Exactly two years earlier, on July 17, 2016, the Snake River peaked at 8.82 feet – the seventh highest recorded crest for the river, and the highest since it hit 9.24 feet in 2001.
The highest recorded crest of the Snake River was 10.38 feet on July 27, 1972.
Public Hearing
The public hearing on Pine County Ordinance 2020-63, regulating slow-no wake boating on Pokegama Lake, Cross Lake, and portions of the Snake River and the regular Pine County Board of Commissioners meeting will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The hearing is open to the public, and concerned citizens are invited to offer testimony regarding the draft ordinance.
Written comments may be sent to Caleb Anderson, Land & Resources Manager, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Suite 240, Pine City, MN, 55063, or caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us, or by phone request to 320-591-1668. Written comments must be received prior to the hearing.
County officials report that the meeting and public hearing will be conducted via WebEx with video and telephone call-in options. To find out what those options are, visit www.co.pine.mn.us and go to the Minutes/Agendas page or contact caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or 320-591-1668.
