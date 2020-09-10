Pine County has opened up distribution of CARES Act funds to non-profits impacted by COVID-19. Pine County non-profits can now apply to the county to receive financial assistance to help with expenses incurred during the pandemic.
According to a press release from the county, grants through the federal CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) will be provided to Pine County non-profit businesses financially impacted by the pandemic and reimburse direct costs up to $5,000 per business.
The expenses considered by the non-profits must be related to responding to the COVID 19 pandemic and eligible expenses include the following: physical modifications to continue operations, hardware and software purchases, disinfecting and sanitation supplies and similar expenses. Up to three months of rent, mortgage and utility payments can be reimbursed.
To be eligible, non-profits must be recognized as a 501 (c)(3), (c)(4), or veterans organization as defined by the IRS. The organization must also have a physical presence in Pine County.
The application period opened at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8 and will close at 10 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 18.
The on-line application will be available on Pine County’s web page www.co.pine.mn.us starting at 8 a.m. on September 8.
The program is being administered by Pine County with assistance from the Initiative Foundation.
Questions on the grants should be directed to Don Hickman at the Initiative Foundation at dhickman@ifound.org or 320-631-2043. Questions can also be directed to Pine County Administrator David Minke at CaresAct@co.pine.mn.us or 320-591-1620.
WorkFast program
Minke said that county officials have already reviewed a proposal from Pine Technical and Community College for the “WorkFast program.”
The college has designed six programs that will result in a certificate and/or three college credits that they have proposed to fund with $112,000 of CARES Act funds through the Pine County program.
The Pine Technical and Community College programs range from 40 hours to 200 hours and include Auto Technician; Basic Machining; Basic Shop and Safety; Business Computer Applications; Certified Nursing Assistant; and Introduction to Welding/Welding Essentials.
The program is targeted at dislocated workers, under employed workers, and anyone who needs a little help to get into a career field. Minke said the funding will be on the Sept. 15 county board agenda for formal approval.
Next steps
As previously reported, Minke has said that county plans to finalize the non-profit program, roll it out, then move to the second round of business assistance grants, which has already received 43 requests for $334k in CARES Act funds.
Pine County has been allocated a total of $3,576,478 from the CARES Act. Collectively, Pine County cities with populations of 200+ are receiving about $880,000, while townships with populations of 200+ are receiving $425,000. Another $54,116 will be distributed by the county among the five cities and nine townships in Pine County with populations under 200.
The CARES Act funds must be spent or they will be returned. Unspent township and city CARES Act funds will roll to the county in November, and the unspent county funds will roll back to the state in December.
