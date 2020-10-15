Pine County officials are looking to invest in encrypted radios for law enforcement, court technology improvements, a public health van and more using CARES Act funds.
Pine County has been allocated a total of $3,576,478 from the federal CARES Act. (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act).
The CARES Act funds must be spent or they will be returned. Unspent township and city CARES Act funds will roll to the county in November, and the unspent county funds will roll back to the state in December.
While the county is actively seeking to distribute funds to local businesses and nonprofits (See story on Page 2), the county is allowed to use a portion of the funds on its own eligible expenses for costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Encrypted radios
Sheriff Jeff Nelson said they have been looking to replace the portable radio system used by Pine County deputies with a new encrypted system. He said the portable radios currently used will soon no longer be supported by their manufacturer.
“They’re nearing end of life,” Nelson said.
He said that it would improve safety and security for law enforcement operations in Pine County.
“Right now our main [radio] channels are out on scanner-land,” Nelson said. “Anyone with a cell phone can listen in on our conversations, which tactically has some issues for us. And also, as we’re dealing with medical data, when we’re talking about COVID cases – or whatever the next [situation] might be – we’re on the line as far as what we should be saying on the radio sometimes as far as medically-protected data. The encryption would allow us to remove that from the public.
A prime example of why encryption makes sense now is, we were trying to find somebody on a death notification, and they actually called dispatch and said, ‘I already heard it on my scanner that they died.’ So if we can avoid that, that would be great.
He said that the CARES Act funds could be used toward the purchase of new radios using encryption, and that buying more radios at once will reduce the per-unit cost.
“It will save some money as a bulk purchase,” Nelson said.
Nelson said they are planning to purchase 30 portable radios at $4,200 apiece, with 30 squad radios at $4,500 apiece and a dispatch upgrade at a total overall cost of roughly $317,000. with all associated purchases.
Other purchases
At the Pine County Board of Commissioners meeting on Oct. 6, Pine County Administrator David Minke said that county officials are making good-faith efforts to spend the CARES Act funds appropriately by the December deadline.
He said that the county also plans to invest $400,000 in court technology improvements $400,000, and $125,000 on a public health van.
Pine County Community Health Services Administrator Sam Lo said the van would be used to set up a county mobile testing unit staffed by Pine County Public Health workers, which would go out into the community to offer free testing to those who might otherwise be hard to reach.
Pine County Commissioner Steve Hallan said he felt the county’s CARES Act expenditures were going toward worthy projects.
“What I’ve seen is, we’re not just throwing money away because it’s there,” Hallan said. “These upgrades we’re talking about for the courtroom and the [public health] van and the sheriff’s radios are ... things we’re going to have to deal with anyway.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.