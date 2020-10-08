There have been 384 cases of COVID-19 in Pine County as of Oct 5 – and so far, no deaths.
Many of these cases occurred in Pine County’s two prisons. According to Pine County Community Health Services Administrator Samantha Lo, there have been 73 inmate cases in the state-run Willow River facility, with 119 inmate cases at the federal correctional facility in Sandstone.
Within the rest of the Pine County community there were 192 cases of COVID-19, but the rate of increase appears to be rising.
“If we take out those outbreaks in Sandstone and Willow River, our community cases are going up,” Lo said. “You can really see that in the data trends we’re seeing with the schools, which is that 14-day case rate count that we’re monitoring every week.”
She said there has not been a significant community “super-spreader” event, but that cases are nonetheless steadily going up.
“It’s just kind of all over,” Lo said. “It’s just slowly spreading across a lot of different communities.”
She said that Pine County schools will decide each week whether they will go with in-person, hybrid or distance learning, and announce on the Wednesday or Thursday of that week what will be happening the following week.
She said she believes she understands the reason for the rise in cases – and that reason is simply human nature.
“I think people are tired,” Lo said. “They’re tired of masks and social distancing and not seeing people. Which is why I think we’re seeing this overall trend across – not just Pine County – but the rest of the state, the rest of the country, to be honest.”
However, despite the difficulties, those guidelines remain the best tools to control the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 215,000 people in the United States, and more than 2,100 people in Minnesota.
“The only way we’re going to get through this is if people continue to follow the rules,” Lo said. “We know it’s tough, but that’s how we actually make it through: by following the rules that scientists have told us work.”
