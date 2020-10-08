The Pine City High School cross country squad ran in a dual meet on Monday, Sept. 28. Dragon Cross Country Coach Jared Clementson said Hinckley-Finlayson was the team’s only competition, because Rush City was unable to attend. Rush City High School had recently gone to distance learning after multiple positive cases of COVID-19 were identified.
“The weather was mild with a mix of sun and rain sprinkles,” Clementson said. “Due to all the rain the days before the meet, the course was a little soft, causing times to be a little slower than normal. Because there were only two teams, we had the Varsity and JV run together in one race.”
Cross country girls
Clementson said the girls finished second behind Hinckley-Finlayson. Hinckley-Finlayson ticked off only 22 points while Pine City had 33 points.
Clementson said that freshman Eva Johnson ran well and placed second with a time of 21:18. Johnson finished 49 seconds behind Reese Hartl from Hinckley-Finlayson who won in a time of 20:31.
Arissa Rydberg placed 5th with a time of 23:14, with Rachel Brown finishing not too far behind in 7th with a time of 23:23. Abby Aagaard (24:16), Summer Thieman (24:18), and Emma Belsheim (24:19) raced to the finish and placed 9th, 10th and 11th. Peyton Perreault ran her first 5K and finished in 15th place with a time of 26:11. Emma Johnson (27:13) and Allison Cavallin (27:40) placed 17th and 18th.
Samantha Root won the Girls JH race of 3,000m in a time of 14:22.
Cross country boys
Clementson was happy to report that the Dragon boys won their meet with a perfect team score of 15 points.
“Our boys had a great race and dominated the competition,” he said. “We actually had the top nine finishers and 12 of the top 14.”
Clementson said that Charlie Ausmus again topped the competition winning the boys varsity race in a time of 17:35. George Ausmus finished 2nd in 19:45. Anthony Hill (20:12) and Roman McKinney (20:18) ran most of the race together and finished 3rd and 4th. Drake Willert (20:41) and Charlie Emmons (20:46) finished next to each other in 5th and 6th place. 8th grader, Braxton Peetz, ran his first 5K and ran a great race placing 7th in a time of 21:02. Lukas Struss finished right behind Peetz in a time of 21:09. Riley Cummings was our 9th straight finisher and ran a time of 21:20.
Sawyer McDaniel out-sprinted Jace Peterson to win the Boys JV race of 3000m in a time of 12:20. Peterson finished in a time of 12:23. Clementson noted that Pine City had the top seven finishers of JV race.
NEXT MEETS
Clementson said that the Dragons will head to Hinckley on Thursday, Oct. 8 for the Great River Conference Championships. The following week the team will have the Section 5A meet in Mora on Thursday, Oct. 15 for the boys and Friday, Oct. 16 for the girls.
