Wednesday, Oct. 7 was cool and windy – but overall, a good day for racing, and many Dragon runners came home with All Conference honors.
Coach Jared Clementson explained that the meet was spit into two sessions, because they could only have three teams racing at a time due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Dragons raced with Hinckley-Finlayson and East Central, but their times and scores were combined with the other session that included the other three GRC teams: Rush City, Braham, and Mille Lacs.
GIRLS TEAM
The girls team placed second with a score of 45 points. The top seeded Hinckley-Finlayson scored 35 points to edge the Dragons out for the win.
“After our girls team won the GRC title for 8 years in a row, Hinckley-Finlayson has managed to beat us in 2018 and again this year,” Clementson explained.
However, the Dragons had three girls placed in the top 10 and earned All-Conference honors and one girl earned Honorable Mention honors.
Reese Hartl from Hinckley-Finlayson won the race in a time of 20:23. Eva Johnson ran well and placed 3rd in a time of 21:16.
“This is the third straight year that Johnson has placed in the top three in the GRC,” Clementson noted.
Arissa Rydberg placed 9th with a time of 23:24 earning All-Conference honors for the second straight year. Rachel Brown earned her first All-Conference honors by placing 10th in a time of 23:32. Emma Belsheim placed 13th in a time of 24:08 and earned Honorable Mention honors. Summer Thieman and Abby Aagaard placed 15th and 16th with times of 24:26 and 24:34 respectively. Peyton Perreault rounded out our varsity squad finishing 20th in a personal best time of 25:25.
“I am very proud of these girls and what they have done with such a short season,” Clementson said. “I am glad that some girls that normally play volleyball were able to run and contribute to the team. It has been fun to see these girls grow as athletes. They are all around a wonderful group.”
All-Conference:
Eva Johnson (3rd)
Arissa Rydberg (9th)
Rachel Brown (10th)
Honorable Mention:
Emma Belsheim (13th)
In the girls 2500m JH race, Paige Gray placed 2nd with a time of 11:51 with teammates Gracie Larson (11:53) and Samantha Root (11:54) finishing right behind her in 3rd and 4th.
BOYS TEAM
Clementson said that the boys team dominated the competition, winning with a near perfect score of 19.
“This is the seventh time in the past eight years that the boys have won the GRC title,” he said. “Rush City beat us last year by just two points. Our top five boys placed in the top 10 and earned All-Conference honors. Our sixth runner earned Honorable Mention honors.”
East Central placed 2nd with 52 points.
Clementson said eighth-grader Charlie Ausmus dominated from start to finish and won by a whopping 68 seconds in a time of 17:58.
“Charlie has been undefeated this season and earns his second All-Conference honors,” Clementson said. “He also joins a select crew and becomes the ninth Dragon boy to win the individual GRC title.”
Clementson said that senior George Ausmus, also captain of the football team, ran a great race and placed 3rd in a time of 19:43. Anthony Hill finished right behind George for 4th and ran a personal best time of 19:44. Drake Willert had his best race of the season and placed 5th in a time of 19:47. 8th grader Roman McKinney ran a great race and placed 6th in a time of 20:16. Hill, Willert, and McKinney all earned their first All-Conference honors. Charlie Emmons placed 11th and earned Honorable Mention in a time of 20:59. Lukas Struss placed 21st in a time of 22:39.
“Our boys ran very well and did their best to try to beat Rush City to keep their GRC win streak alive, but unfortunately they came up just a little short,” Clementson said of the squad. “What I am impressed with is that our 6th and 7th varsity guys as well as our top two JV boys ran faster than Rush City’s 5th place finisher. To me this shows that even though we didn’t win, we have more depth.
All-Conference:
Charlie Ausmus (1st)
George Ausmus (3rd)
Anthony Hill (4th)
Drake Willert (5th)
Roman McKinney (6th)
Honorable Mention:
Charlie Emmons (11th)
• The JV boys won with a perfect score of 15 points. Braxton Peetz won the JV race in a time of 21:04 which would have been good for Honorable Mention (12th) in the varsity race. Riley Cummings (21:24) placed 2nd, and Ethan Aagaard (22:21) placed 3rd.
• The JH boys won with Jace Peterson winning the 2500m race with a PB time of 10:08. Weston Clementson placed 3rd with a time of 10:26.
NEXT MEETS
The Boys Section 5A meet will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15 at the Mora golf course. Our boys will race in session 1 at 10:30am. The Girls Section 5A meet will be held on Friday, Oct. 16 at the Mora golf course. The girls will race in session 4 at 2:15pm.
