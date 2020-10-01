It’s tough to have a race when there’s no one to race against – but the Dragon cross country team found a way to keep their skills sharp by racing each other.
Both the Rush City and Hinckley-Finlayson meets have been canceled in the past two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We needed a way for our kids to compete and race,” said Coach Jared Clementson.
So the team split into two teams on Sept. 24 – Green versus White – and kept score to see who won.
“The kids ran loops around the perimeter of the high school and we had parents come watch and cheer the kids on to make it seem more like a regular meet,” Clementson said. “We also energized the runners and the crowd by playing music. In the end, the Green team ended up winning by just a few points.”
Boys Varsity
Charlie Ausmus finished first in a time of 17:38. Anthony Hill was next in 20:04 with Roman McKinney finishing in 20:14. Ethan Aagard ran his first 5K and ran a 21:07, while Riley Cummings was fifth in a time of 21:42.
Girls Varsity
Arissa Rydberg finished first in a time of 23:34. Abby Aagaard improved her best time by running a time of 23:46. Emma Belsheim and Rachel Brown finished with times of 23:52 and 23:57 respectively. Summer Thieman ran a personal best time of 24:04.
“Overall, it was a really fun event and a success on many levels,” Clementson said. “It was a big morale booster for the team and got everyone excited to race again.”
The Dragons hosted Hinckley-Finlayson at the Pine City Country Club on Monday. Coming up, the Great River Conference will be held at Grand National Golf Course in Hinckley on Wednesday, Oct. 7 starting at 10 a.m. This will be the final meet for the junior varsity and junior high runners.
